Coverage of the Syrian war will be remembered as one of the most shameful episodes in the history of the American press... For three years, violent militants have run Aleppo. Their rule began with a wave of repression. They posted notices warning residents: "Don't send your children to school. If you do, we will get the backpack and you will get the coffin." Then they destroyed factories, hoping that unemployed workers would have no recourse other than to become fighters. They trucked looted machinery to Turkey and sold it...



The United States has the power to decree the death of nations. It can do so with popular support because many Americans — and many journalists — are content with the official story.

Aleppines didn't want to live under Wahhabi Islamist rule

Soon parts of Latakia, Homs and Hama were chaotic but Aleppo remained calm and this troubled the opposition greatly. The opposition couldn't get the people in Aleppo to rise up against the regime so they sent bus loads of people to Aleppo. These people would burn something on the streets and leave. Journalists would then broadcast this saying Aleppo had risen.

"Moderates" did not "liberate" Aleppo, but gave cover to an ISIS and al-Qaeda invasion

The Syrian Army and government were never "Shia" or sectarian-based

Mainstream press did not report from Aleppo, but was hundreds of miles away

