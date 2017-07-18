Society's Child
Rewarding pathology: Oakland, California cops involved in coverup of child sex trafficking promoted and honored in secret ceremony
Matt Agorist
The Free Thought Project
Sun, 16 Jul 2017 00:00 UTC
according to a recent lawsuit, she was wrong.
When the young girl thought she was getting help, she was actually being brought into a depraved circle of cops from multiple departments who would continue to abuse her for years to come.
Instead of helping her, more than 30 other law enforcement officers "continued to traffic, rape, victimize and exploit a teenage girl who needed to be rescued," according to a legal claim filed with the Oakland city attorney's office. "Instead of helping [the teen] find a way out of exploitation, they furthered and deepened her spiral down into the sex trade," the claim continued.
Now, as a recent report from the East Bay Express notes, some of the officers involved in covering up this explicit case of child sex trafficking are not only being promoted — but honored.
Knowing that if they conducted their honors ceremony in public, they would likely see a huge backlash, the Oakland police department held a secret ceremony in a church Friday.
Several of the officers honored at the ceremony were the same ones involved in covering up, mishandling, or otherwise participating in the sex-crime incident.
As the Express notes, two dozen protesters picketed the ceremony at the church's entrance, accusing Mayor Libby Schaaf and the department of rewarding officers who should instead be punished.
"They seem to be resisting change," said Gwen Hardy, a longtime Oakland resident who has been involved in efforts to reform the OPD since the 1980s, according to the Express. Hardy said the Coalition for Police Accountability, which spearheaded the creation of the city's new police commission, met with Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick earlier this year. Kirkpatrick told the activists she wouldn't hesitate to discipline, and even fire, bad cops.
"But why promote them?" Hardy asked.
Normally, when police officers honor themselves with awards and promotions, these events are broadcast into the public light to bolster their public image. However, when they are honoring those who facilitated a child sex scandal, they have to do it in secret. No media was allowed in the event and, in fact, they were forced to stand 50 yards away from the entrance.
As the Express noted, in the past, media were invited to these functions — but not anymore.
Roland Holmgren was one of the officers honored at Friday's ceremony for his recent promotion to captain.
Holmgren was one of dozens of cops referred to in a special court investigator's report as having mishandled the Celeste Guap case, in which multiple Oakland cops raped and trafficked a young woman and illegally accessed department records, among other crimes, according to the Express.
Several other officers, including Capt. Kirk Coleman who now runs the Internal Affairs Division, were in attendance. Coleman was also involved in the sex trafficking cover up and named in the report for failing to notify the District Attorney about the criminal behavior of the officers in the case.
The public became aware of the investigation after Guap went public and the investigation revealed a massive conspiracy to cover up the sexual abuse by dozens of California cops.
"It appears to be a cesspool here," local attorney, John Burris, responsible for a 2003 federal probe into the Oakland police department said at the time. "But you gotta keep working at it to drain the swamps."
As Oakland scrambles to hold on to what little shred of dignity they think they have left, moves like this one only serve to stoke the divide even further.
With sex trafficking on the rise in the United States, it is no wonder government is admitting they have no way to stop it. After all, if they are awarding police officers for covering up one of most reported on underage sex trafficking cases in the country, why on earth would we expect them to do anything to stop it?
Comment: Apparently nothing significant has changed In Oakland despite the departmental purges. See the following articles for more background on the scandal:
- Purging pathologicals: Three Oakland, California police chiefs ousted in just over a week
- Four cops fired in fallout of Oakland PD underaged sex scandal
- Oakland police chief fired after investigation finds over a dozen high-ranking officers across multiple agencies paid for sex with prostitute
Validating the evidence that the entire system is being run by pedophiles, from top to bottom, with the obvious exception being the current President. Which is why the pedophile protection network is so obsessed with stopping President Trump from obtaining the Clinton Emails, and painting the attempts to obtain that information as something criminal.
Well this is what happens when the police unions pair up with private enterprise to select who becomes a cop and who does not. This is what you get. People whom aren't and never were part of the generations of law officers that once were selected by the people to uphold the laws of the people.
Now we have enforcers for the pedophile protection network, and like it's a surprise now that this corruption is involved in the same skin trade? Gangsters, rapists, and murders is what we are fast approaching as the totality of their trade. Sickening is what it is.
