A DOG owner couldn't believe what she was seeing when her golden retriever gave birth to a GREEN puppy.Her beloved pet Rio, aged three, gave birth last week to nine puppies - but when one came out mint green Louise Sutherland was stunned.The rare occurrence is only known to have happened only three times before in the world.Mrs Sutherland from Golspie in the Highlands has now named the pup Forest in recognition of her unusual shade.She said: "The first pup was stuck, so myself and my daughter Claire managed to free him and pull him out safely."It was all hands on deck but then as the puppies started to arrive, we noticed that one of the puppies had green fur. We couldn't believe it."When we checked it out later we found out it is very unusual and to do with the placenta. The colour has faded quite a bit already and will be gone soon, I'm told. We've named him Forest."A couple from Lancashire, whose chocolate Labrador gave birth to a green puppy in February this year found only two other similar cases, including one in Spain.Mrs Sutherland has managed to find good homes for all the puppies but is planning to keep Forest for herself.Mrs Sutherland said: "Rio had a total of seven boys and one girl and they are all great and growing like mushrooms."This is her second litter but the first was much more normal - a five-hour labour and five pups, two girls and three boys."But this will be her last."