"removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet."

"Releasing classified material without authorization threatens our nation's security and undermines public faith in government. People who are trusted with classified information and pledge to protect it must be held accountable when they violate that obligation,"

"intentionally identifying and printing the classified intelligence reporting,"

"not authorized to receive or possess the documents"

"could be used to the injury of the United States and to the advantage of a foreign nation."