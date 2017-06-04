"Arizona last year reported that 352 people became sick with Cryptosporidiosis from July through October, compared with no more than 62 cases per year from 2011 to 2015. Ohio reported 1,940 infections in 2016, compared with no more than 571 in any one year from 2012 to 2015."2

The Skinny on Crypto

Crypto Plagues Water Sources, Treatment Systems and Food Supplies

"Crypto may be found in water sources such as private wells that have been contaminated ... Water can be contaminated through sewage overflows, sewage systems that are not working properly, polluted storm water runoff and agricultural runoff. Wells may be more vulnerable to such contamination after flooding, particularly if the wells are shallow, have been dug or bored, or have been submerged by floodwater for long periods of time."6

"Cryptosporidiosis was one of the defining illnesses for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) before the discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). In 1993 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a Cryptosporidium outbreak resulted in 400,000 infections and 50 deaths. A review of 46 studies of chronic diarrhea in people living with HIV in low-resource settings identified Cryptosporidium as the most common waterborne pathogen associated with chronic diarrhea and its increased risk of mortality. Most cases of HIV are in sub-Saharan Africa, the region that ranks last in sanitation coverage and next to last in safe drinking water coverage."7

Recommendations to Avoid Contracting — or Spreading — Crypto

"Parents can encourage their children not to swallow the water when swimming. Also, take kids on bathroom breaks every hour, and check diapers in a diaper-changing area and not right next to the pool. We all share the water we swim in, but we don't want to share germs, pee or poop."8

"Young swimmers aged under 5 years are more likely to contaminate the water because they are more likely to have inadequate toilet­ing and hygiene skills; therefore, prevention efforts should focus on their parents (because) as the Arizona outbreak investigation demonstrated, patients continue to swim while symptomatic."9

Increasing Levels of Pool Chemicals Could Lead to 'Something Worse'

"Pool chemicals need to be properly handled, stored and monitored. Pool operators and staff must be trained in pool chemical safety as well as appropriate operation and maintenance of equipment. It is also important to follow standard pool policies, including evacuating bathers before a recirculation pump is restarted. State and local jurisdictions write, implement and enforce public water venue regulations, with no federal agencies overseeing facility design, construction, operation or maintenance."15

Measures Taken (or That You Can Take) to Disinfect Water

Reverse osmosis

Absolute pore size of 1 micron or smaller

Tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 53 or NSF/ANSI Standard 58 for cyst removal

Tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 53 or NSF/ANSI Standard 58 for cyst reduction

"Alternative disinfection processes to consider include systems that utilize ultraviolet light or ozone. Contact your local health department for recommended procedures. Remember to have your well water tested regularly, at least once a year, after disinfection to make sure the problem does not recur."19

