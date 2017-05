© AP Photo/Ariel Schalit



. What may be hiding behind this opaque formula may be the greatest breakthrough in the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations in 20 years.Some background is required. The Oslo Accords, signed in September 1993, were an interim agreement. They had an expiration date, May 1999. As part of this temporary agreement, the West Bank was divided into three parts: Area A, a relatively small part of the WB which mostly included Palestinian cities (with the exception of Hebron/Al Khkalil), was under Palestinian security and civil control; Area B was defined as an area in which Israel had security control but Palestinians had civil control; and Area C, some 60%+ of the WB, containing both all of the settlements (again, with the exception of Hebron) and most of the Palestinian agricultural land, were designated as intended for a future negotiation and under full Israeli control until an agreement is reached.. Netanyahu kept negotiating the "Phases": that was the term used for the parts of the redeployment. Israel was supposed to move territories away from Area C to Areas B and A. Netanyahu, with the assistance of American negotiator Dennis Ross, managed to draw as much time as possible while transferring as little land as possible, and the third "Phase" was never actually implemented.In 1999 Netanyahu was defeated by that most bumbling Israeli PM, Ehud Barak, who lead us with a sure step to the Second Intifada.So, if the Oslo Accords are null and void, why do we still speak of Areas A, B and C? Mostly, because the system works exceedingly well for the Israeli occupation. By clinging to most of Area C, yet claiming they may yet be turned over to the Palestinians - as soon as they marshal their first squadron of airborne porcine - As documented by Yesh Din and other human rights NGOs,. A senior minister in Netanyahu's government, Naftali Bennet, even suggested simply annexing Area C. The Palestinians will get over it, he's certain.So this return of the "Phases", as a Fury coming to claim vengeance for an old crime, comes a stunner to Netanyahu.While he has not officially declared it so, Netanyahu already promised Area C to the settlers. There's little to no chance that you can move land from C to B without harming some settlement or outpost; you certainly cannot do so without stunting their development. Worse, moving land to B will allow Palestinians to build on these lands - and Israel is zealous about demolishing any "illegal" construction, as it is a fact on the ground and may make it harder to later expel Palestinians from it.. It probably doesn't help him that the Israeli public no longer understands anything about what happens in the West Bank, so it will not understand what all the fuss is about.. Should that happen, though, the political crisis Netanyahu will be facing will dwarf anything attempted by the Obama administration.I'll be buying some popcorn.