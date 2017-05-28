The leaks are all being reported by biased liberal media outlets that were adamantly opposed to the election of President Trump.
These 'leaks' in all cases still are not supported with any names of so-called sources and in all cases the 'leaks' are meant to destroy the current President.
Former FBI Director James Comey reportedly made statements that were revealed in the media 'leaks' but to this date he has not corroborated any of the statements he reportedly made after his firing. . Comey was scheduled to go in front of Congress this past week but instead asked to reschedule so he could first talk to Comey's predecessor at the FBI, Robert Mueller, who is now the appointed Russia Investigation Special Council.
Hopefully Comey's discussion with Mueller was recorded.
Here is the updated list of the leaks, the date they occurred, the source of the leak, and analysis of the leak.
|Date
|Media Outlet Reporting
|Stated Source
|Leak
|Rebuttal
|5/26/17
|Washington Post ( Ellen Nakashima, Adam Entous and Greg Miller)
|U.S. officials briefed on intelligence reports [not identified]
|Jared Kushner and Russia's ambassador to Washington discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between Trump's transition team and the Kremlin
|No crime committed more anti Trump hysteria and not confirmed by anyone.
|5/26/17
|NBC (Ken Dilanian, Peter Alexander and Courtney Kube)
|Multiple US Officials [not identified]
|Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, has come under FBI scrutiny in the Russia investigation.
|"Does not mean they suspect him of a crime" noted in the same article.
|5/24/17
|New York Times (C. J. Chivers)
|Source [not identified]
|Published images of Manchester terrorist attack
|UK Prime Minister was outraged with release - disgusting with no regards for investigation or families
|5/23/17
|The Intercept (Jeremy Scahill, Alex Emmons, Ryan Grim)
|Sources at the Palace and the Department of Foreign Affairs [not identified] confirmed legitimacy
|Philippine government transcript of recent Trump - Duterte phone call
|Nothing criminal on call - Trump praised Duterte for handling drug problem in his country
|5/22/17
|Washington Post (Adam Entous and Ellen Nakashima)
|Current and former officials [not identified]
|President Trump asked two of the nation's top intelligence officials in March to help him push back against an FBI investigation into possible coordination between his campaign and the Russian government
|President Trump stated that he did not ask Comey to end Russia investigation and Ex CIA Chief Brennan stated under oath that no evidence Trump or team pressured intelligence community to stop Flynn investigation
|5/20/17
|CNN (Pamela Brown and Gloria Borger)
|Source [not identified]
|Comey now believes Trump was trying to influence him on his judgement about Russia probe
|Not corroborated by Comey
|5/19/2017
|New York Times (Matt Apuzzo, Maggie Haberman and Mathew Rosenberg)
|Document summarizing the meeting [not provided]
|Trump called Comey a 'Nutjob'
|Russian FM Lavrov Refutes Claims That He Discussed Comey's Dismissal With Trump
|5/19/2017
|Washington Post (Devlin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky)
|Sources [not identified]
|law-enforcement investigation into possible co-ordination between Russia and the Trump campaign had identified a current White House official as a significant person of interest
|No legal implications at all
|5/17/17
|Washington Post (Adam Entous)
|Audio recording (not in their possession)
|House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says Putin pays Trump
|Those present said he was joking
|5/16/17
|New York Times (Michael S. Schmidt)
|Comey memo (not provided or admittedly seen by NYT reporter)
|Trump had asked Comey to stop Flynn investigation
|Comey testified under oath on May 3rd that he had never been pressured by Trump to stop any investigations
|5/15/17
|Washington Post (Greg Miller and Greg Jaffe)
|Current and former US officials [not identified]
|Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian foreign minister and ambassador
|National Security Advisor McMaster stated nothing shared that was not already public and article itself stated President has authority to declassify secrets.
|5/12/17
|The Hill (Jonathan Easley)
|One former transition team official with close ties to the administration [not identified]
|"It's total chaos" [the White House]
|Constant message coming out of MSM not substantiated
|5/12/17
|ABC (Pierre Thomas, Zach Date and Tom Kutsch)
|Sources [not identified]
|Comey furious at lack of respect White House showed
|Not corroborated by Comey
|5/12/17
|CNN (Pamela Brown)
|Source familiar with the matter [not identified]
|Former FBI Director James Comey is "not worried about any tapes" of conversations between him and President Donald Trump
|Not corroborated by Comey
|5/12/17
|Daily Beast (Lachlan Markay and
Asawin Suebsaeng)
|One official [not identified]
|White House staff react to Trump tweet with "Jesus"
|Not corroborated by anyone, another liberal hit piece
|5/11/17
|New York Times (Michael S. Schmidt)
|Two people who heard Comey's account of the dinner [not identified]
|In a Private Dinner, Trump Demanded Loyalty. Comey Demurred.
|Trump denied this in NBC Interview
|5/10/17
|CNN (Sara Murray)
|Two sources [not identified]
|James Comey sought more resources for Russia investigation
|Current Director Rosenstein stated in a House probe that there was no evidence Comey asked for more resources for Russia probe
Note that the most 'leaks' over the past few weeks have come from the Washington Post (5), the 'Failing' New York Times (4) and CNN (3). The three MSM outlets that best fit the label of 'Very Fake News'.
Evidence in Hillary Clinton's creepy campaign manager John Podesta's emails released before the election by WikiLeaks show that the Clinton campaign was in cahoots with the mainstream media. At least 65 MSM reporters were meeting with and/or coordinating offline with top Hillary advisors.
The WikiLeaks emails also show that as early as December 2015 Podesta discussed Trump's "bromance with Putin" and the potential for using it as a means to slander Trump. Based on his emails, there is a very high probability that Podesta is behind the 'leaks' reported since the election. If Podesta is involved then the probability that some of the 'leaks' are made up is a likely scenario.
President Trump is handicapped at this point in his Presidency with the 'leaks' coming out and many blame this on the 'deep state' government that is currently in place. A large portion of the government is still basically run by the prior Obama Administration because the Democrats have done all they can to stall the appointment process with Congressional Republican leadership in no apparent hurry to place the President's appointees as well. As of earlier this week, there were 455 key executive branch positions with Obama administration holdovers in many sections of the bureaucracy that are still in control.
Also, regardless of whether the 'leaks' are coming out of the government or are just being made up by someone like Podesta, the MSM outlets reporting these stories insulting the Trump Administration are showing the lowest form of journalistic professionalism.
Joel Pollak at Breitbart News provided this summary:
In their effort to impugn Trump, the [New York] Times and the [Washington] Post violate the most basic journalistic standards. Publishing parts of a document that you do not possess and cannot verify, and timing the release to cause maximum political damage (right after the president leaves the country), is not investigative journalism. It is political propaganda.Pollak is right. Liberal reporters in the MSM have no ethics and along with their mentor Podesta are out to get President Trump.
... For the elite mainstream media, when it comes to protecting Democrats or attacking Republicans, there are no journalistic standards, no ethics, and no shame.
Fortunately for President Trump, the majority of the US that voted him into office stopped reading 'failing' newspapers like the New York Times and stopped watching MSM media outlets like 'real fake news' CNN.
The President has the law on his side. Attorney General Sessions needs to add these entities and individuals to a growing list of corrupt swamp dwellers that he needs to bring to justice.
Drain the Swamp!
