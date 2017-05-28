Evidence in Hillary Clinton's creepy campaign manager John Podesta's emails released before the election by WikiLeaks show that the Clinton campaign was in cahoots with the mainstream media. At least

65 MSM reporters

were meeting with and/or coordinating offline with top Hillary advisors

In their effort to impugn Trump, the [New York] Times and the [Washington] Post violate the most basic journalistic standards. Publishing parts of a document that you do not possess and cannot verify, and timing the release to cause maximum political damage (right after the president leaves the country), is not investigative journalism. It is political propaganda .



... For the elite mainstream media, when it comes to protecting Democrats or attacking Republicans, there are no journalistic standards, no ethics, and no shame.