Evidence in Hillary Clinton's creepy campaign manager John Podesta's emails released before the election by WikiLeaks show that the Clinton campaign was in cahoots with the mainstream media. At least

65 MSM reporters

were meeting with and/or coordinating offline with top Hillary advisors

In their effort to impugn Trump, the [New York] Times and the [Washington] Post violate the most basic journalistic standards. Publishing parts of a document that you do not possess and cannot verify, and timing the release to cause maximum political damage (right after the president leaves the country), is not investigative journalism. It is political propaganda .



... For the elite mainstream media, when it comes to protecting Democrats or attacking Republicans, there are no journalistic standards, no ethics, and no shame.

Here is updated analysis of the most recent so called 'leaks' being reported and repeated by the liberal mainstream media (MSM) involving President Trump.The leaks are all being reported by biased liberal media outlets that were adamantly opposed to the election of President Trump.Former FBI Director James Comey reportedly made statements that were revealed in the media 'leaks' but to this date he has not corroborated any of the statements he reportedly made after his firing. . Comey was scheduled to go in front of Congress this past week but instead asked to reschedule so he could first talk to Comey's predecessor at the FBI, Robert Mueller, who is now the appointed Russia Investigation Special Council.Hopefully Comey's discussion with Mueller was recorded.Here is the updated list of the leaks, the date they occurred, the source of the leak, and analysis of the leak.Note that theThe WikiLeaks emails also show that as early as December 2015 Podesta discussed Trump's "bromance with Putin" and the potential for using it as a means to slander Trump. Based on his emails, there is a very high probability that Podesta is behind the 'leaks' reported since the election.President Trump is handicapped at this point in his Presidency with the 'leaks' coming out and many blame this on the 'deep state' government that is currently in place.because the Democrats have done all they can to stall the appointment process with Congressional Republican leadership in no apparent hurry to place the President's appointees as well. As of earlier this week, there were 455 key executive branch positions with Obama administration holdovers in many sections of the bureaucracy that are still in control.Also, regardless of whether the 'leaks' are coming out of the government or are just being made up by someone like Podesta, Joel Pollak at Breitbart News provided this summary:Pollak is right. Liberal reporters in the MSM have no ethics and along with their mentor Podesta are out to get President Trump.Fortunately for President Trump, the majority of the US that voted him into office stopped reading 'failing' newspapers like the New York Times and stopped watching MSM media outlets like 'real fake news' CNN.The President has the law on his side. Attorney General Sessions needs to add these entities and individuals to a growing list of corrupt swamp dwellers that he needs to bring to justice.Drain the Swamp!