Puppet Masters
Ukrainian military launch more than 180 shells and mines on Donetsk within one day
ITAR-TASS
Sun, 28 May 2017 15:17 UTC
"The enemy opened fire mostly on Donetsk, where from positions of the 72nd and 92nd mechanized brigades were launched 43 shells of 152 and 122mm calibers, 144 mines of 120 and 82mm calibers," the Donetsk news agency quoted him. "Besides, the military used tanks, grenade launchers and small arms."
He said, under fire were also Styla, Krutaya Balka, Yakovlevka, Yasnoye, Yasinovataya, Dokuchayevsk, Spartak, Staromikhalovka, Zhabichevo, the area of the former airport in Donetsk and the city's Petrov district.
Earlier on Sunday, the republic's command reported the Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours more than 40 times violated the ceasefire as they shelled 18 settlements. The military used rocket launchers, artillery, tanks, mortars, weapon of infantry fighting vehicles, armored vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms, the source added. Administration of the republic's Novoazov district reported electricity and gas supplies' disruptions after the shelling.
Since autumn 2014, the Contact Group on the settlement in Donbass has agreed more than ten ceasefires but none lasted for long, with the parties accusing each other of breaking them down.
Participants in the Contact Group's meeting on March 29 agreed yet another ceasefire starting from April 1. However, according to Donbass' self-proclaimed republics (Lugansk and Donetsk), this ceasefire did not stay for long either, as Ukraine broke it down in less than an hour. At the Contact Group's regular meeting on April 12, the sides reiterated their commitment to the "Easter ceasefire" which was to come into effect on April 13. However, shelling still continues.
To question the vaccine religion's dogma is to be a seen as a heretic. I don't mind being referred to as a notorious heretic. In time, it is the...
The headlines are backwards. It should read: "Mentally Ill Cops Beat Man To Death "
Love the logic here. Ramp up war on drugs while the real drug lords try to make compulsory vaccinations a law! These people are just a bunch of...
Good!!!! Too bad this didn't occur while Trump visited Israel, then perhaps he might have caught a glimpse of what a sack of shit the psycho...
