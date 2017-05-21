Today's top story is that Newsweek (yes, it still exists—maybe you saw a soiled copy in your dentist's waiting room?) feels excluded from all the Putin-murdered-the-US-Constitution hysteria.
TIME's terror vision of the White House morphing into a Russian Orthodox cathedral has been hogging the limelight, but Newsweek wants you to know that Putin is going to make all of America's children pledge allegiance to borscht:
Russia is a mortal threat to all the West holds dear, and it attempted to intervene, largely through cyberspace, in the 2016 election. America's most prized possession—its democracy—was attacked in what McCain, speaking for much of the Washington establishment, called "an act of war."Oddly enough, these two pillars of American journalism (TIME and Newsweek) were willing participants in Operation Mockingbird, during which the CIA recruited "respected members of The New York Times, Newsweek, CBS and other communications vehicles."
We're sure that doesn't happen anymore.
More headlines for you to enjoy:
- "The Federal Communications Commission has been bombarded with complaints after Stephen Colbert recently joked President Trump's mouth would be a good 'c - k holster' for Russian leader Vladimir Putin." [Yahoo]
- Vox goes after Russia Insider's favorite unhinged British witch [Vox]
- NATO's military leaders are laying the groundwork to send thousands of additional troops to Afghanistan and Iraq. 15+ years and counting! [Defense One]
- Trump allegedly told Sergey Lavrov that James Comey was a "nut job", which is well-known KGB sleeper agent slang for "Death to America!" [The Atlantic]
- "The new strike of the US Air Force in Syria confirms Washington's intention to use the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) for the fight against Bashar Assad's government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Friday." [TASS]
