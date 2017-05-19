Can our body express what our conscious mind doesn't know?

How stress can kill

Unexpressed anger as a driver of illness

Where do the emotions go?

When sleeping dogs wake: why do dormant cancer cells turn to clinical disease?

So what is a nice person to do?

The capacity to feel our emotions, so that we are aware when we are experiencing stress;

The ability to express our emotions effectively and thereby to assert our needs and to maintain the integrity of our emotional boundaries;

The facility to distinguish between psychological reactions that are pertinent to the present situation and those that represent residue from the past. What we want and demand from the world needs to conform to our present needs, not to unconscious, unsatisfied needs from childhood. If distinctions between past and present blur, we will perceive loss or the threat of loss where none exists and

The awareness of those genuine needs that do require satisfactions, rather than their repression for the sake for gaining the acceptance or approval of others.

True prevention

Stop worrying and get curious

Practice radical acceptance

Feel the feeling

Embracing the shadow

