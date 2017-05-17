© Via Instagram

AN Aussie moggy could officially become the world's longest cat, after the Guinness World Record team spotted pictures of the Maine Coon on Instagram.Omar, who measures in at a staggering 120 centimetres and 14 kilograms, is on the verge of worldwide fame.The current longest cat title belongs to a kitty in the UK, who measures in at 118.3cm, but the official record process for Omar has begun.A Melbourne moggy could officially become the world's longest cat, after the Guinness World Record team spotted pictures of the Maine Coon on Instagram."We were expecting about a 9kg cat and he got to that before he was one-year-old," Omar's fur mum Stephanie Hirst said. "That's when we realised he's not nearly done (growing) yet and we've got a really big cat on our hands."After we got featured on Instagram, I received a private message from (the record team), asking if we could email them, so I did and they explained the process to me and we started our initial application of getting the title."Ms Hirst said while Omar's star is on the rise, he's happiest lazing around the couple's Croydon home in Melbourne with Sheltie dogs Rafiki and Penny."You don't make it to 14kg climbing trees and jumping fences," she said. "(Omar's) quite timid and a low key kind of cat, he likes to laze around."I try not to carry him, we let him go wherever he needs to go because it's quite hard to pick him up."We don't let him sleep on the bed because he takes up too much room and will spend the whole night just purring in our ears."While Omar waits to see if he reaches the record, another Aussie moggy has already cemented its place in history - as the heaviest cat.Himmy, who lived in Cairns, tipped the scales at a staggering 21.3kg before died at the age of 10.