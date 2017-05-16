© Underground Health

On Wednesday, May 17th, Members of Parliament will vote on Private Member's Bill C-291 for mandatory labeling of genetically modified (GM) foods."Labelling is necessary for transparency and traceability in our food system," said Lucy Sharratt of the Canadian Biotechnology Action Network. "Canadians want to know where GM foods are in their grocery stores."Polls over twenty years consistently show that over 75 percent of Canadians want GM foods labelled. Health Canada's 2016 survey put this number at 78 percent.(1)"Why are Canadians being kept in the dark? Who will go shopping with me to tell me which foods are GM?" said 17-year-old Rachel Parent, founder of the group Kids Right to Know. "In our democracy, I expect our Members of Parliament to vote for the wishes of Canadians."Private Member's Bill C-291 was sponsored by Member of Parliament Pierre-Luc Dusseault (Sherbrooke, Quebec)."Labelling in Canada is long overdue," said Thibault Rehn of the Quebec network Vigilance OGM, "It's time Canada caught up with the rest of the world and labeled GM foods."64 countries around the world have mandatory labelling of GM foods."Consumers want to make informed decisions and deserve transparency and accessible information to do so," said Kate McMurray of The Big Carrot Natural Food Market in Toronto."Labeling is urgently needed, including because the first-ever GM fish could be sold in Canada soon," said Leo Broderick of the Council of Canadians."Choosing which foods we put in our bodies is a personal, intimate decision and our elected representatives need to respect the wishes of the vast majority of Canadians by providing the information necessary to make that choice" said Aube Giroux, documentary filmmaker and director of the feature film "Modified" being released in September."Everyone deserves access to this information."