© Natalia Seliverstova / Sputnik

For VK.com, the Ukrainian market is the second largest after Russia, with an estimated 15 million users, more than a third of the country's population.Odnoklassniki (which translates as Classmates) is also widely popular.Kiev also banned Russian IT company Yandex, which offers similar services to Google - search engine, maps and various apps for smartphones.Popularly known as Russian Google, Yandex is one of the top five most popular global search engines.Yandex has over 11 million monthly users in Ukraine, a quarter of the country's population.Russian anti-virus software makers Kaspersky Lab, one of the leading global internet security companies, and DrWeb have also been banned.VK.com, Mail.ru and Yandex.ua are the most visited sites in Ukraine besides Google and YouTube.Ukraine also prohibited several Russian media and TV channels, including Rossiya Segodnya, RBC, VGTRK, TNT and several others. The ban includes blocking of assets, ban on transactions and broadcasting.In March, Ukraine imposed sanctions against all five operations of Russian state-owned banks, the Ukrainian offices of Sberbank and VTB, BM Bank (VTB's subsidiary), Prominvestbank (VEB's subsidiary) and VS Bank (Sberbank's subsidiary). They are prohibited from withdrawing capital from Ukraine in favor of the persons connected with them.Other Russian companies banned in Ukraine include airline Aeroflot, Russian Helicopters, and state arms exporter Rosoboronexport.