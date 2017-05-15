With the Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation beginning its 30 year cooling phase in the 60 year cycle, near record iceberg sightings dot the Canadian coastline. Excuses are give such as the Peterman Glacier developing a crack, the ice on Greenland calving as new ice builds in the center, any excuse except the real cause, a cosmic cycle. The late Holocene sea surface temperatures show a warm period at 1000AD, and cool period 100AD which we are beginning to repeat.


