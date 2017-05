© Abed Omar Qusini / Reuters

An Israeli human rights group has released video footage of Israeli troops looking on indifferently while Jewish settlers threw stones at Palestinians in the West Bank and has demanded the IDF look into the behavior of its soldiers.The footage was shot by a Yesh Din group activist on Friday near the village of Burin in the occupied West Bank, the Haaretz newspaper reported It showed armed Israeli soldiers standing idly by while settlers were hurling stones at Palestinians just meters away."This is a very serious incident in which IDF soldiers allowed the criminals to throw stones unhindered," Yesh Din said in a statement."The soldiers have the responsibility to prevent violence and they have the authority to arrest the lawbreakers and hand them over to the police. As they failed to do so, the IDF must investigate their conduct," it added.Despite the content of the video, the IDF has denied claims by the activists that the soldiers turned ignored the violation."Forces that arrived at the site tried to separate the sides and asked the settlers to stop throwing stones," the IDF said in a statement."Later, additional forces were dispatched and put an end to the friction, dispersing everyone present," it added.The military said that both Israelis and Palestinians were throwing stones, adding that the incident "ended without injuries."The IDF explained the presence of the settlers in the area by saying they needed to put out a fire.And IDF soldier then arrived and dispersed the perpetrators but made no arrests among the Israelis. He was evenaccording to Haaretz.