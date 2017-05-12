Health & Wellness
Seeing the light: Sun Deficiency is killing people
Dr. Mark Sircus
drsircus.com
Thu, 20 Apr 2017 14:13 UTC
drsircus.com
Thu, 20 Apr 2017 14:13 UTC
vitamin D. If you are listening to your dermatologist, you definitely are because he or she has a problem with the sun.
You do not want to be like them—you want to love the sun. More than three-fourths of people with a variety of cancers have low levels of vitamin D, and the lowest levels are associated with more advanced cancers so you really want to make friends with the sun.
A study has found that the number of people being diagnosed with vitamin D deficiency has tripled from 2008 to 2010 in the United States. Some researchers believe that up to 75% of the United States population may not be getting enough vitamin D (levels below 30 ng/ml).[1]
Essential for brain health, a strong immune system and weight management, Vitamin D3 is a fat-soluble vitamin that your body can get through sun exposure, food or supplements. However, nearly 50 percent of the population worldwide suffers from vitamin D3 deficiency.
Much of this problem is created by dermatologists. God forbid one of their patients steps outside on a sunny or a cloudy day, they had better cover their skin with sunscreen and do it right so the minimum amount of sunrays actually touches the skin. Did you know that 90% of Alzheimer's disease patients have low levels of vitamin D?
Respect the Sun
Dermatologists are not the only ones that hate the sun but at least they do not pretend it does not exist like global warming fake scientists and governmental officials do. It is very important that we get into a correct relationship with the sun because without it we would die. The sun gives life to our earth and everything on it. The sun gives health for we need different wavelengths of its splendor. The sun is a primal medicine as is water. We do need to treat the sun with respect, as the dermatologists insist.
Health professionals recommend getting at least 5-30 minutes of sun exposure daily—no sunscreen invited. Sound easy? Well, for those living too far from the equator, getting that daily sunshine fix can be tricky. Even short periods of direct peak sun exposure — 15 minutes 3 times a week, for example — can give you some of the recommended daily amount of vitamin D if you live in the lower latitudes. It is impossible to overdose on vitamin D from the sun though of course one can burn.
Learning from Sunlight
Actually, we need to go beyond respect to worship. Perhaps a little return to ancient Egypt would be instructional. They had the right idea of having a sun god. It certainly brought a lot of their attention to the actual giver of life in a physical sense. When patients learn to tune into the light of the sun they will gain several medical treatments that increase their chances of getting and staying well.
One can inexpensively treat one's blood directly with infrared light for healthier blood. One can sleep on an infrared Biomat and soak up its healthy rays to raise core body temperature, increase immune system strength, keep warm on cold nights, and just plain old sleep better. Moreover, one can just go out in the sun every day (it is free), without sunscreen unless you are going out in midday sun and going to stay there. Even then, a hat and some protective cloths is more than sufficient.
"It seems clear that light is the most important environmental input, after food, in controlling bodily function," reported Richard J. Wurtman, a nutritionist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Water is light sensitive as we are light sensitive and the frequencies of life that shine on us that we absorb or reject reveal much about how we think, feel and react to things and our environment.
Killing People with Sun Deficiency
Dermatologists want people to get cancer, they want their patients dead, and they want them to suffer all because they want their patients to stay out of the sun.
An epidemiological study by Dr. Cedric Garland focused on the relationship between breast cancer and vitamin D levels as shown in the medical literature. Their conclusion: If women kept their vitamin D blood levels at approximately 52 ng/ml, they could expect a 50% reduction in the risk of breast cancer.
Dr. Pamela Goodwin and colleagues retrospectively analyzed more than 500 women over a period of 11 years. Results: Women who had been deficient in vitamin D at the time of their breast cancer diagnosis were 73% more likely to die from breast cancer than those with sufficient vitamin D at the time of diagnosis, as well as being almost twice as likely to have recurrence over the 11-year period.
Dr. Joan Lappe and her colleagues looked prospectively at more than 400 postmenopausal women over a four-year period of time. Women in the study group were given 1100 IU of vitamin D and 1000 mg of calcium daily. The control group did not receive this. Results: Women who took the vitamin D and calcium reduced their rate of cancer by 60%. The authors found that for every 10 ng/ml increase in a woman's vitamin D blood level, the relative risk of cancer dropped by 35%.
Another study by scientists from the International Agency for Research on Cancer in Lyon and the European Institute of Oncology in Milan reviewed 18 trials involving 57,000 people finding that those who took vitamin D supplements had a 7% lower risk of death overall during the six-year period of the study.
Medical News Today recently reported on a study from the University of California-San Diego School of Medicine, which suggests a link between vitamin D deficiency and premature death. Now, new research published in the BMJ links vitamin D deficiency to increased risk of death from all causes - including cardiovascular disease and cancer - and it may even play a part in cancer prognosis.
A study found that U.S. women with ovarian cancer were four times more likely to have low vitamin D blood levels than women without ovarian cancer. This study compared vitamin D levels greater than 23 ng/mL (58 nmol/L) to lower levels.
The rates of breast, colon, and rectal cancer decrease rapidly as vitamin D increases from very low values. The decrease in cancer rate then slows until vitamin D levels reach about 40 ng/mL (100 nmol/L), after which there is little further change.
Treat Cancer with High Dosages of Vitamin D
Doctors have known for a long time the connection between Vitamin D and cancer so it is no surprise that researchers have taken human breast cancer cells and treated them with a potent form of vitamin D. Within a few days, half the cancer cells shriveled up and died. Theories linking vitamin D to certain cancers have been tested and confirmed in more than 200 epidemiological studies, and understanding of its physiological basis stems from more than 2,500 laboratory studies, according to epidemiologist Dr. Cedric Garland, professor at the UC San Diego School of Medicine. High dosages of Vitamin D are recommend for cancer patients and others suffering from both acute and chronic disorders.
The Sun offers Less Suffering and Pain
Adult women who took just 400 IU/day of vitamin D had a 40% reduced risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis. Another study showed high dose vitamin D supplementation resulted in symptom improvements in an astonishing 89% of patients, with 45% experiencing complete remission.
One study from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that people who received a 1200 IU/day of vitamin D had a 42% reduction in influenza A during the winter months in most of North America. Researchers from Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola, New York, found that giving supplements of vitamin D to a group of volunteers reduced episodes of infection with colds and flu by 70 per cent over three years. An exhaustive epidemiological study of vitamin D and the flu published in Norway, suggests vitamin D may be the major controlling factor in influenza epidemics and even most pandemics.
Worshipping the Sun as a model for worshipping our Hearts
There is a secret to life, health and disease. It is little known, understood or talked about. It is important because it explains largely why one person gets sick and another does not under the influence of the same causes. Our bodies have a core, a central point, just as the solar system does.
Without the sun at the heart of our system, the planets would just fly off and away because without a coherent center, there is no harmony. The sun obviously leads to life through a combination of forces and factors. Gravity, light, warmth, radiation on non-visible spectrums, magnetism—its place in the center anchors the entire system.
In each human, such a center exists and it provides cohesion to all the cells in the same way that the sun unifies the entire solar system. The word sun does not do justice to the immense importance that exists in such an object or space. The center of our individual inner existence is never given the justice it deserves.
So seriously, for many reasons we should worship the sun. Our health will be more robust and if we go really deep into worship we can bring our hearts into the equation. The yellow of the sun brings happiness and joy, optimism and rational level of perception.
References
[1] Surge in US Outpatient Vitamin D Deficiency Diagnoses: National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey Analysis
Karen E. Huang, MS, Brandy-Joe Milliron, PhD, Scott A. Davis, MA, Steven R. Feldman, MD, PhD
