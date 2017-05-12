© AP Photo/ Bassem Mroue

The Lebanon-based movement Hezbollah has dismantled its military positions on the border with Syria as the mission of securing the area has been completed, the movement's secretary general, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, said Thursday."There is no need in our presence on the Lebanese eastern borders after they are safe now. We have dismantled our bases there," Nasrallah told Al Manar broadcaster.He added that the presence of Hezbollah fighters in settlements along the Syrian border did not contradict the mission of providing assistance to local people.Fighters of the Shia Hezbollah group, established in 1980s, have been assisting the Syrian government in its struggle against terrorist groups, including the Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other nations.