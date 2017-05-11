© AFP 2017/ Mohammed HUWAIS

According to World Health Organization, a recent cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed the lives of 51 people across the country over the past two weeks.A recent cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed the lives of 51 people across the country over the past two weeks, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday.the press release said.According to the press release, the WHO has established ten new treatment centers in the affected areas and sent medicines and medical supplies there.The cholera outbreak in Yemen was announced by the country's health authorities on October 6, 2016. The WHO estimates that 7.6 million Yemenis live in areas with a high risk of cholera transmission.