When it comes to luxury homes, Hong Kong has taken the crown as the world's leading real estate market in 2016, overtaking London, according to a new report by Christie's International Real Estate.The city-state saw a record number of multi-million deals last year, as deep-pocketed Chinese continued to buy up luxury property in spite of heavy stamp duties.," said Dan Conn, chief executive of Christie's International Real Estate.London, which topped the index for the previous four years, dropped to the second spot partially due to tax hikes as well as Brexit-related uncertainty, the report shows.New York clinched third place, while Los Angeles and Singapore settled in fourth and fifth place., which had to deal with an election, new taxes from a Conservative government, Brexit and yet another election," according to Conn.At the same time, Auckland, New Zealand was overtaken by Canada's Toronto as the hottest performing prime property market in the Luxury Thermometer ranking that measures the pace of growth. Toronto almost doubled sales of million-dollar-plus homes over the year."Overall, the global luxury markets remained healthy with moderated sales growth," the head of Christie's said.He stressed that market shifts mostly reveal the concentration of global wealth, stability and the historic performance of real estate.While the prime real estate is thriving, the market of more modestly priced homes is slowing down. Global sales of property for at least $1 million increased just a percent last year, down from an eight percent increase in 2015 and a 16 percent advance in 2014, the report shows.