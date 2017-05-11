© Getty Images

Twenty-nine people charged with dozens of historical sexual abuse offences against children and women in Huddersfield have been met by protesters outside Leeds Crown Court. One man alone is facing 21 charges of rape.The alleged offences took place in the town between 2004 and 2011, and involved girls aged between 11 and 17, the BBC reports. Most of the defendants are from Huddersfield, but others came from Bradford, Dewsbury, Dudley, Manchester and Sheffield.Twenty-seven men and two women are appearing before the court on Thursday.The men are accused of offences against 18 people, including rape, trafficking, supply of Class A drugs, possession and making indecent images of children, child abduction and sexual assault on children. Two women are charged with child neglect.In total, the defendants face more than 170 charges.Amere Singh Dhaliwal, 34, is charged 21 counts of rape, 14 counts of trafficking, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault, sexual touching, possession of indecent images of a child, racially aggravated assault and inciting a child into prostitution.Abdul Rehman, 29, is charged with rape, trafficking, supplying drugs, supply of a controlled substance with intent to engage in sexual activity and sexual touching.Irfan Ahmed, 32, is charged with six counts of trafficking, sexual assault, making indecent images of a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.