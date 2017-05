© New York Police Department

The search for a suspect continues in what police called "an unprovoked attack" on an 83-year-old man in the Bronx.Valentine Hernandez had just crossed Westchester Avenue at Fox Street Monday afternoon when police said he was sucker punched by a much younger and much larger man.The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.Hernandez has lived in the Longwood section of the Bronx for decades and was walking his usual route around the neighborhood. "If he can, goes to church five, six, seven days a week," Santos said. "He goes every single day and he walks himself. He doesn't have an aide."Police say the attacker didn't say a word before knocking Hernandez unconscious, leaving him in the street. He then fled eastbound on Fox Street.Residents in the area were sickened by news of the attack."It's the youth today, you know, and it's unfortunate that these things is happening," one man told 1010 WINS' Glenn Schuck. "That's what they do. They prey on the defenseless."The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, about 5'9″ and 260 pounds. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, a multi-colored sweater, blue jeans and yellow work boots.Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.