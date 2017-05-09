© Reuters

Beijing has tested a new missile close to the Korean peninsula amid heightened tensions in the region, after North Korea, South Korea, and the US recently conducted military drills in the area.Chinese Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a statement from China's Defense Ministry.The operation was designed to "enhance the combat skills of the forces" to safeguard national security, the brief statement said."The test achieved the expected result," it added, without disclosing the exact date of the launch or any further details.Opposing the long-disputed deployment of the system, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that a peaceful solution to the Korean crisis was the "only right choice." In order to de-escalate tensions surrounding the Korean peninsula, Beijing has come up with an initiative to call on North Korea to refrain from carrying out further missile and nuclear tests in exchange for the US and South Korea suspending their military exercises in the region.The US conducted joint naval exercises with South Korea in late April, when a US aircraft carrier group led by the USS Carl Vinson, including a guided-missile cruiser, the USS Lake Champlain, as well as two destroyers, entered the Sea of Japan through the Tsushima Strait.According to the South Korean Navy, the drills were aimed at deterring North Korean provocations and strengthening the military readiness of the Korea-US alliance. Ahead of the exercise, the US carrier group also held joint drills with the Japanese navy.North Korea has also recently conducted large-scale, live-fire exercises on its eastern coast.