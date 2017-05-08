Dubenskij was reporting from an eastern suburb of Paris, where protests were getting turbulent, with police repeatedly using tear gas on the demonstrators, according to reports.RT's correspondent was posting videos and photos of police cordons at the scene, which were not letting anyone go through.However, the correspondent was instead detained as police split the crowd into groups of six or seven people, and she was forced into a police van. Police also "went through all of our goods," Dubenskij said.Police held Dubenskij in a van for 10-15 minutes, then drove her for about 30 minutes.Dubenskij contacted RT live via Skype, but police soon interrupted the call, telling Dubenkij to stop talking and that they were going to take her phone off her.The protests came after Emmanuel Macron was projected to win with around 65 percent of the vote, leaving Marine Le Pen trailing behind with about 35 percent.