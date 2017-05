© Rod Fleming's World



to the country,against the country's controversial 'war on drugs,' and threatening to lodge a complaint to theon extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, spoke at a two-day policy forum in Quezon City on Friday.While not directly referring to the Philippines, she did warn that "not only fail to address... drug dependency, drug-related criminality and the drug trade" but "add more problems."Although the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that Callamard was not speaking in her official capacity, Philippines officials were quick to make it clear to the rapporteur that she was not welcome.Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said that by arriving in the country without notifying the authorities, Callamard is sendingof the controversial crusade against drugs, citing heron the issue last September. At the time, Manila extended to Callamard an official invitation, which included a list of conditions.These includedin which Callamard would have been required toand called on the government to allow her to visit without any conditions.Abella argued that Callamard's response indicated that she "would not be approaching her review of allegations concerning our country objectively or comprehensively."Duterte, who has made the war on drugs the focal point of his political program since coming to power, reacted to Callamard's arrival by restating his position in no uncertain terms.Duterte said , referring to drug dealers as he was addressing an orthopedic conference in Davao City, as cited by The Philippine Star."I told them that once you get involved in drugs I will kill you. I will ambush you, poison you, bomb you, whatever. Steal your wife from you," the Philippines leader added.The hardline president has come under heavy criticism for his drug crackdown, whichLast month, a Philippines lawyer filed a complaint at the International Criminal Court (ICC) accusing Duterte of committing aby condoning and commissioning mass murder.The allegations were refuted by Abella, who said that while "the so-called extra-judicial killings are not state-sanctioned or state-sponsored," the only purpose of the lawyer's complaint is to "undermine the duly constituted government of the Philippines."