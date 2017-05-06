Society's Child
UNICEF: Yemeni children starving to death - at least one child dies every 10 minutes due to preventable diseases such as diarrhea, malnutrition, and respiratory tract infections
Sat, 06 May 2017 18:55 UTC
Children are paying an extremely high price in war-torn Yemen, with 90 percent in desperate need of humanitarian care, according to UNICEF. Almost half a million are at risk of starvation.
One of the latest tragedies to come out of the country is the death of seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu, who died of malnutrition after suffering from worms for two years.
WARNING: You may find some of the footage disturbing
"Every time we went to a hospital they told us she had worms and bacteria. We couldn't get anywhere and we are poor people and can't go to Sanaa or anywhere else," Jamila's father, Ali Abdu, told AP.
Heartbreaking footage showed the skeletal Jamila's final moments in a hospital bed, with her father at her side.
"She was very sick and I tried to get her treated at the hospitals and nothing helped, and as soon as we had any amount of money I would spend it to get her treatment. We sold the furniture and we sold the sheep and everything else. I wanted a healthy life for Jamila but we weren't able to obtain it," said Amal Ibrahim, Jamila's grieving mother.
"The main cause of malnutrition for this child is that she's been suffering from diarrhea for about two or three years, without any sort of diagnosis...we started treating her according to the protocol for treating malnourished children, but for this child, unfortunately, there was no response to the treatment," he said.
Jamila's story is far from unique, however. In fact, at least one child dies every 10 minutes due to preventable diseases such as diarrhea, malnutrition, and respiratory tract infections, according to the agency.
He went on to state that families are making "life and death choices" such as deciding whether to invest in treating a sick child or feeding their healthy children.
"The situation is getting worse and time is running out for the children in Yemen," Varkey said.
More than 10,000 people are estimated to have been killed since the start of Saudi Arabia's intervention in Yemen, according to the UN.
