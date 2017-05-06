Puppet Masters
Start of improving relations? Russian and US top brass discuss plan for Syrian safe zones
RT
Sat, 06 May 2017 16:20 UTC
General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, called General Valery Gerasimov, the chairman of the Russian General Staff, to discuss the latest developments in Syria by phone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
The ministry's statement was vague on the results of the consultations, saying that there was "a confirmation of the readiness to resume, in full volume, the implementation by the parties of the obligations under the Russian-American Memorandum on ensuring safety and prevention of incidents in the airspace of Syria."
Russia suspended the memorandum after the US launched Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian airbase last month. Moscow considers the attack to have been an act of international aggression. The document is meant to prevent possible adverse encounters between American and Russian warplanes over Syria.
The ministry said the officials had also discussed "additional measures to prevent conflict situations during joint operations against ISIL and Jabhat Al-Nusra," the two groups designated by the UN as terrorists operating in Syria.
Russia, Turkey, and Iran agreed upon the plan to establish four safe zones in Syria during peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan. It is meant to provide a degree of safety to armed opposition groups that pledge to end their violent revolt and seek a political transition in Syria. Under the plan, Damascus and these groups have agreed not to engage in hostilities with each other in those safe zones.
The safe zones have been established in Syria's Idlib Governorate and parts of neighboring Latakia, Aleppo and Hama provinces, the northern part of Homs province, Damascus' Eastern Ghouta neighborhood, and parts of southern Deraa and Quneitra provinces that border on Jordan. The exact borders of the zones have yet to be demarked and agreed upon by the three guarantors of the plan.
Observation posts and checkpoints manned by the guarantors are to be established along the lines to monitor how well the deal is observed. The first hours after the agreement came into force were marked by a reduced level of violence, but some violations have been reported.
The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said on Saturday that it had received reports that some jihadist groups were planning to "attempt to derail the memorandum," but added that the Russian military is prepared to "eliminate any possible provocations by the terrorists."
The deal offers no protection to terrorist groups such as Islamic State (formerly ISIS/ISIL), which remain legitimate targets in Syria. The armed opposition is expected to keep the jihadists from using the zones as safe havens. The memorandum also states that the three guarantors will "take all necessary measures to continue the fight" against the terrorists.
The plan has been hailed by UN and received reserved approval from Washington. Russia said it expects the US-led coalition to refrain from flying over the safe zones, but the Pentagon has yet to publicly make such a commitment.
Comment: U.S., Russia To Begin Talks Aimed At Improving Relations Next Week
Talks between high-level U.S. and Russia diplomats aimed at improving relations will begin next week, the State Department said on May 5.
Thomas Shannon, the U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs, will travel to New York on May 8 to meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov "to discuss a range of bilateral issues," the department said.
The meeting will mark the start of a dialogue that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to last month in Moscow.
The working group headed by Shannon and Ryabkov is tasked with addressing festering irritants in the U.S.-Russia relationship that are hindering cooperation on larger issues, such as Syria and Ukraine.
Those irritants, described by Russia as "grievances," include concerns about the treatment of diplomats and ordinary citizens by police and judicial officials in the two countries.
Tillerson said the working group would look at "smaller issues and make progress toward stabilizing the relationship, so that we can then address the more serious problems."
In Moscow, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Ryabkov as saying his meeting with Shannon would cover "questions connected to the normal functioning of diplomatic representations in both countries."
