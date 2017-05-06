Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the new memorandum on creating four "safe zones" within Syrian territory, recently signed during the fourth round of Astana talks on settlement of the Syrian crisis, takes into account various proposals, previously made by US officials, regarding the issue.The main purpose of the memorandum that came into effect at midnight on Saturday, is said to be creating conditions that would help to protect the civilian population, particularly in the contested areas or areas under control of the jihadist groups.Representatives of Russia, Iran and Turkey, the three guarantor states, signed a memorandum on creating the four "safe zones" within Syrian territory, during the fourth round of negotiations in Astana.The four safe zones will allegedly include the province of Idleb, small parts of the neighboring province of Latakia and few parts of the provinces of Hama, Homs, Darra, Quneitra and Aleppo as well as a problematic Damascene suburban area of Eastern Ghouta.