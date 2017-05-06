Society's Child
Body cam footage shows cop save lost 4-year-old autistic boy from drowning
Matt Agorist
The Free Thought Project
Thu, 04 May 2017 14:00 UTC
Officer Aaron Bulmer was actually looking for suspects near the Central Park Community Center on April 30, when he noticed the little boy walking dangerously close to the pond.
All of the sudden the boy fell into the water and began bobbing up and down — unable to swim. Bulmer then jumped in, grabbed the little boy and pulled him to safety. The entire dramatic scene was captured on the officer's body camera.
According to police, the boy had wandered off and the parents had been looking for him. The officer not only saved the boy's life but also found a missing child.
After the boy was rescued, he was taken to a local hospital to be checked out and it appears that he is going to be fine.
"Officer Balmer was in the right place at the right time to save a young life," the Topeka Police Department said in a statement.
While this officer did what most any other person would have done when witnessing a small child drowning, the fact that he showed enough humanity and foresight to stop before the child fell in the water deserves commendation.
It is also important to point out that this is the type of public service society expects from police. This is protecting and serving.
If police were less concerned with kidnapping and caging people in possession of arbitrary substances deemed illegal by the state and more concerned with missing persons, rapes, murders, and thefts, the problem of police misconduct would dramatically diminish.
Had the officers in the examples below acted in the same manner as officer Bulmer, these individuals, including children, would still be alive.
As the Free Thought Project reported last August, dash cam footage reveals a Florida sheriff lied when he falsely claimed that his deputies took off their gun belts and attempted to save three drowning teenage girls. Instead of attempting to rescue the dying teens, the deputies can be seen on video standing beside the pond while listening to the girls' final screams.
While the Honda submerged into the swamp, the police dash cam video recorded a deputy exclaiming, "I hear them yelling, I think!"
As the video moves forward another deputy can be heard saying, "They're done. They are 6-7, dude."
"They were yelling," a deputy responds. "I thought I heard yelling."
"As it was going down," the other deputy interjects. "But now, they're done. They're done."
Although Sheriff Gualtieri announced at a press conference that his deputies flung off their gun belts and dove into the swamp in a failed attempt to save the teenage girls, police dash cam video actually shows the deputies standing near the shore listening to the girls scream to death.
Before that tragic incident, a 20-year-old lost his life after a mental breakdown on Memorial day.
The 20-year-old lifeguard had an apparent mental breakdown while on the job at the Riverside Apartments in Alexandria. When police arrive to help the man, they stood around and laughed as he drowned. The incident was captured on cellphone footage.
"During the whole period we saw the guy going back and forth just blowing his whistle. It was kind of weird," said Abashed Kumar, a resident. "He says he thought someone was drowning, because the whistle kept blowing."
Wehn police showed up, the lifeguard walked into the pool and never came up. The 20-year-old sank to the bottom and was underwater for nearly three minutes as cops are seen on video joking.
After another lifeguard had enough of the cops not doing anything, he jumped in and saved the man's life. Police, not wanting to be shown up, then jumped in — after the lifeguard had already pulled him up.
Thank you officer Bulmer for challenging the paradigm and not acting like the officers in the videos above.
