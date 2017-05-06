Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said that there is no definitive proof of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence. Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee have also said they don't expect to find any evidence of collusion. Now, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, ventured over to CIA headquarters at Langley, Virginia for a briefing concerning their probe into the allegations.

"You don't have to provides us with any classified information, Senator, but do you believe—do you have evidence that there was in fact collusion between Trump associates and Russia during the campaign?" asked CNN's Wolf Blizter.

"Not at this time," replied Feinstein.


So, I think it's becoming increasingly clear that we're probably not going to find any evidence. Every development with this story has gone nowhere. We have an unsubstantiated dossier compiled by a former MI6 operative, Christopher Steele, who has admitted that portions of it are unverified. The only thing that CNN can corroborate is that Russian officials spoke to other Russians, but we don't know what they talked about. The New York Times reported that Trump officials had contact with Russian intelligence officials a year prior to the election, but that was due to business interests. The Times added that doing business in Russia involves interacting with its intelligence apparatus, so nothing new, nothing illegal, and no evidence of collusion.

Still, we're going to keep chasing phantoms because Democrats can't get over the fact that Clinton lost in the election.