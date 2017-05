Surveillance footage, released to the Reno Gazette-Journal through a public records request, shows the terrifying final moments of 35-year-old Justin Thompson, a man in the midst of a mental breakdown.The tragic incident began to unfold on August 3, 2016, when Thompson was arrested. His family and girlfriend reported that Thompson is bipolar and had been off his medication for some time. During the bipolar episode, Thompson, who has no previous criminal record, was arrested on charges of domestic battery.The clearly distressed man exhibited severe signs of mental distress and was unable to be booked, so he was placed in a holding cell.Heavily armored deputies in riot gear then raided Thompson's cell to drag him out.When bringing him back to jail, Thompson appeared docile until a deputy grabs his face while trying to take a mugshot and shoves it to the side. Thompson, whose arms were chained to his waist, became agitated, slipped out onto the floor and a struggle began.a deputy says as Thompson appears to lie still, his wrists still chained to his belly.In their attempt to get the mentally ill man in the stretcher to bring him to the hospital, more than a half-dozen deputies took turns kneeling on, kicking, tasering, and insulting him. Yet for 30 minutes, the swarm of officers was unable to subdue the single man.When Thompson complains that he can't breathe, a deputy can be heard answering back, "No, you're not being compliant, Justin. We could've just rolled you through the process but you're being a d**k about the whole thing."As the deputies continue to increase pressure on him, both mentally and physically, Thompson becomes more distressed."So now we are to this level and you're going to get carried in a little wrap because you can't maintain enough thought to go through this process like a man," the deputy says. "If you hurt my staff, you are going to catch a felony. Understand? We are not going to get injured by you.For the next 25 minutes, the video shows deputies slowly squeeze the air from Thompson's lungs until he finally stopped breathing.When Karen Thompson, Justin's mother called the jail she signed up for automatic text notifications on inmates. On August 7, she got a message saying her son had been released.They looked for Thompson for over two days."I'm frantically calling people," she said. "I called his girlfriend. She had got the note, too, but hadn't heard from him. So, we're calling what friends we had numbers for. I was preparing to drive up there and drive the streets to look for him. We didn't know what had happened to him."But Thompson was not free, he was in a hospital bed — brain dead."On Tuesday afternoon — the 9th of August — I have," Karen Thompson said.Thompson described her son as a caring man who she has never seen act like the person in the surveillance footage."Everybody always talked about how he helped them," she said. "He was always caring for other people."As the Reno Gazette-Journal reported, Sheriff Chuck Allen even took the unusual step of criticizing the deputies' handling of the struggle before the internal investigation was complete, after he reviewed the videos obtained by the Reno Gazette-Journal through a public records request."I believe anyone who watches this video will understand why I was concerned about the handling of this incident and why I immediately called for an outside investigation," he said in a written statement."I further, and firmly, believe that some of the actions shown do not reflect the standards of the men and women who work for the Sheriff's Office. Nor are they in keeping with my often-expressed expectation that employees from this office will always treat the public we serve with fairness, equality and respect."Unlike previous in-custody restraint deaths caught on camera at the jail, Thompson was not high on methamphetamine. His stress was seemingly induced by deputies, not drugs.As RGJ reports, Sparks police concluded an independent investigation into Thompson's death in February and