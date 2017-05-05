Clashes between terrorist groups, otherwise known to be fighting against the Syrian Army, have reportedly ended.For the past week, the Damascene suburban area of Eastern Ghouta has been witnessing intense infighting between Jaysh Al Islam, Syria's largest jihadist group and their rivals from Al Nusra Front and Qatari-backed Al Rahman Brigade. Until now, the clashes resulted in the deaths of about 130 terrorists, in addition to some civilian casualties.A greater achievement was made in the province of Deir Ez Zour where Syrian forces completely managed to cut ISIS supply routes between Al Tharda Mountain and the city of Deir Ez Zour. 13 terrorists were killed during operations.Russian officials, however, did not rule out the use of force, should de-escalation zones agreement be violated. In addition, Russian Ministry of Defense stated that Russian Air Force will increase its efforts against ISIS in the surrounding areas of Palmyra and will also join the Syrian Army in its fight against ISIS terrorists in the eastern province of Deir Ez Zour.