Clashes between terrorist groups, otherwise known to be fighting against the Syrian Army, have reportedly ended.

For the past week, the Damascene suburban area of Eastern Ghouta has been witnessing intense infighting between Jaysh Al Islam, Syria's largest jihadist group and their rivals from Al Nusra Front and Qatari-backed Al Rahman Brigade. Until now, the clashes resulted in the deaths of about 130 terrorists, in addition to some civilian casualties.

The Syrian Army continued its offensive against Ahrar Al Sham terrorists in the Damascene district of Qaboun. No significant progress was made, however, it is expected that Syrian Army will soon break through Ahrar Al Sham defense lines. Once completed, this would have very positive effect on Damascus, as the terrorists, stationed in Qaboun, frequently carry out rocket attacks against the residential areas of Damascus.

A greater achievement was made in the province of Deir Ez Zour where Syrian forces completely managed to cut ISIS supply routes between Al Tharda Mountain and the city of Deir Ez Zour. 13 terrorists were killed during operations.

Meanwhile, Syria is preparing for implementation of the so-called "de-escalation zones" which will come in effect tonight at midnight, local time. Four zones, hosting more than 42,000 terrorists, are said to be created within Syrian territory. The deal was brokered by Turkey, Iran and Russia during one of the sessions at the fourth round of Astana talks on settlement of Syrian crisis and which ended yesterday.


Russian officials, however, did not rule out the use of force, should de-escalation zones agreement be violated. In addition, Russian Ministry of Defense stated that Russian Air Force will increase its efforts against ISIS in the surrounding areas of Palmyra and will also join the Syrian Army in its fight against ISIS terrorists in the eastern province of Deir Ez Zour.