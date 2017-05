© Wahyudi / AFP



Indonesian authorities say they have recaptured more than 170 inmates who staged a mass escape at a prison on the island of Sumatra.caught on film.According to Indonesia's Metro TV News The incident happened while some people were attending a prayer service, reports Reuters , with inmates seizing the opportunity to tear down a security gate near the prison mosque.Sialang Bungkuk is located close to homes and local businesses in central Sumatra.Footage posted online by a local photographer purportedly shows the moment scores of inmates made a run from the authorities.With alarms sounding in the background, the video depicts crowds of people running away from the prison towards a residential area., the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights said.Images of police rounding up and placing escaped detainees into armored vehicles have been posted online by the ministry.A spokesperson for the Indonesian government told RT that a number of prisoners had sustained "minor injuries" as a result of "fighting with each other."They said reports of inmates rioting over prison conditions is "being investigated".