Turkey: US State Department exposes fraudulent diversion of humanitarian aid
Fri, 05 May 2017 00:04 UTC
"An investigation into bid rigging, collusion, bribery, and kickbacks between Turkish vendors and procurement staff from four NGOs in southeastern Turkey [was conducted]," the report, which covers the period from April to June 2016, stated on Thursday.
The probe exposed Turkish vendors working with NGO contractors to divert cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria's internally displaced population, the Inspector General added.
"Program suspensions, debarment or suspension of vendors and individuals, and employee terminations had a great impact on the Syria assistance program," the Inspector General said. "[These resulted] in partial program suspensions associated with awards valued at over $305 million."
Some 6.5 million people, including 2.8 million children, are internally displaced in Syria, according to a report published by the United Nations Refugee Agency. Syria is home to the largest displaced population in the world.
Comment: Likely this didn't begin just last week, last month or last year. Someone is benefitting and it isn't the Syrians.
