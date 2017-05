© APTN



Civil rights groups promised to sue.andNo one should be censoring sermons or targeting pastors," Trump said to a standing ovation. It also directs the Department of Justice "to develop new rules to ensure these religious protections are afforded to all Americans.""Our founding fathers believed that religious liberty was so fundamental that they enshrined it in the very first amendment of our great and beloved Constitution," Trump said. "Yet for too long, the federal government has usedThat's been happening. No American should be forced to choose between the dictates of the federal government and the tenets of their faith," Trump said.It is not clearto ignore enforcement of the Johnson Actlifting the ban. There have been no instances in which a church has lost its tax-exempt status for dabbling in political activity, Vox pointed out in November, although Trump said Thursday that the IRS went after Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.Vice President Mike Pence introduced Trump at the ceremony in the White House Rose Garden, calling the president "a believer" who has "an unshakeable faith in God and the American people." As governor of Indiana, Pence signed a religious freedom law that was widely denounced as discriminatory and offensive to LGBT individuals. It led to boycotts of the Hoosier State before lawmakers bowed to the intense public pressure and altered the legislation The federal government enacted a similar law, thein the 1990s, Pence said at the time. That legislation was spurred byIn early February, a leaked copy of a draft executive order included similar message, which critics said would allow for widespread discrimination based on objections to sexuality, premarital sex, abortion and other reproductive health care, and gender identity.for companies that object on religious grounds to providing employees with contraceptive coverage, as mandated under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.The American Civil Liberties Unionover the executive order, which ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero described as "a broadside to our country's long-standing commitment to the separation of church and state." He also accused the Trump administration and Republican leadership in Congress of "using religion to further divide the country and permit discrimination.""President Trump's efforts to promote religious freedom arewhile also using religion to discriminate," Romero said in a statement . "It's a dual dose of pandering to a base and denying reproductive care. We will see Trump in court, again."