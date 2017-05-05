© Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
Heathrow International Airport, London, UK
All flights from Heathrow Terminal 3 on Friday morning were suspended following a "security issue," an airport spokesperson said.

Departures from the mainly long-haul terminal were stopped "for a short time."


"Departures were suspended for a short time from Terminal 3 due to a security issue. We are very sorry to any passengers whose journeys are affected," the spokesperson said. "The safety and security of our passengers and colleagues are paramount."

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told the Independent officers were at the scene dealing with reports of a "suspicious package."


Departures from the terminal were able to resume and an investigation has been launched.