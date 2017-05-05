© Stefan Wermuth / Reuters



All flights from Heathrow Terminal 3 on Friday morning were suspended following a "security issue," an airport spokesperson said.Departures from the mainly long-haul terminal were stopped "for a short time.""Departures were suspended for a short time from Terminal 3 due to a security issue. We are very sorry to any passengers whose journeys are affected," the spokesperson said. "The safety and security of our passengers and colleagues are paramount."Departures from the terminal were able to resume and an investigation has been launched.