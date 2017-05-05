Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)
At Wednesday's Senate Judiciary hearing, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) let FBI Director James Comey know how disappointed she was in his decision to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails 11 days before the 2016 presidential election after finding thousands more of Clinton's emails on Anthony Weiner's computer. That announcement torpedoed Clinton's campaign, Feinstein argued.

In an interview on CNN, she echoed her sentiment, wondering why Comey didn't make more of an effort to search the laptop in question before writing Congress the FBI was revisiting the investigation?

Instead, "a great injustice was done," Feinstein said.

"There was nothing in that computer," she continued. "It impacted the election. I think everyone agrees with that in one way or another."

Despite Feinstein and other Democrats' qualms with Comey's timeline, the FBI director said he'd do it all over again because concealing the new information would have been "catastrophic."

"It makes me mildly nauseous to think that we may have had some impact on the election, but honestly it wouldn't have changed the decision," he said.