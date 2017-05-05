Science Struggling With 'Natural'

"Commending, praising or [favoring] something on the basis of its being natural, or [criticizing], condemning or disapproving of something on the grounds that it is unnatural connects the notion of what is natural with value."

"Breastfeeding and human milk are the normative standards for infant feeding and nutrition. Given the documented short- and long-term medical and neurodevelopmental advantages of breastfeeding, infant nutrition should be considered a public health issue and not only a lifestyle choice."

"Promoting breastfeeding as "natural" may be ethically problematic and, even more troublingly, it may bolster this belief that "natural" approaches are presumptively healthier. This may ultimately challenge public health's aims in other contexts, particularly childhood vaccination."

The Value of 'Natural'

"Studies have shown that parents who resist vaccination tend to inhabit networks of like-minded individuals with similar beliefs.

These pockets of anti-vaccination sentiment tend to overlap with reliance on and interest in complementary and alternative medicine, skepticism of institutional authority, and a strong commitment and interest in health knowledge, autonomy and healthy living practices."

"The "nature" arguments used by vaccine skeptics to critique public health efforts seemed highly reminiscent of the "nature" arguments used by public health authorities to promote breastfeeding."

Comparing Apples and Oranges

"Meanwhile, synthetic substances, products, and technologies mass produced by industry (notably, vaccines) are seen as "unnatural" and often arouse suspicion and distrust. Part of this value system is the perception that what's natural is safer, healthier and less risky."

"At Whole Foods, you can buy products guaranteed to be free of: (1) one of the most important scientific advances in the 20th century ('GMO-free'); (2) a chemical resin that the Food and Drug Administration as well as every other regulatory agency that has weighed in on this subject has declared safe ('BPA-free'); and (3) a component of wheat that causes a disease that affects about 1 percent of the American population ('gluten-free')."

Is It Possible to Be Too Clean?

Vaccines Are Not Risk Free

"Aluminum is an experimentally demonstrated neurotoxin and the most commonly used vaccine adjuvant. Despite almost 90 years of widespread use of aluminum adjuvants, medical science's understanding about their mechanisms of action is still remarkably poor. There is also a concerning scarcity of data on toxicology and pharmacokinetics of these compounds.

In spite of this, the notion that aluminum in vaccines is safe appears to be widely accepted. Experimental research, however, clearly shows that aluminum adjuvants have a potential to induce serious immunological disorders in humans. In particular, aluminum in adjuvant form carries a risk for autoimmunity, long-term brain inflammation and associated neurological complications and may thus have profound and widespread adverse health consequences."

Aluminum Is Not an Essential Trace Metal

Benefits of Breastfeeding for Mother and Infant

