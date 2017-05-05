Testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday, FBI Director James Comey revealed classified information was found on an unsecured personal laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner and wife Huma Abedin in October 2016.When asked if Weiner accessing classified information without proper clearance would be illegal, Comey said yes and added he likely did not have authority to do so.Comey said. "I don't believe at the time we found that on his laptop he had any kind of clearance."Republican Senator Lyndsey Graham, who questioned Comey, said