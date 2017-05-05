© REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

A Palestinian was wounded by Israeli border guards in the West Bank after he tried to stab them with a knife, a press service of the Israeli police said Thursday."The border police noticed a suspect running to them with a knife in his hand at a checkpoint near the The Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron. One of the soldiers shot him and managed to stop him," the police said.The assailant was identified as a 20-year old Palestinian,. The wounded attacker was hospitalized.The Israeli-Palestinian relations have been tense for decades. The Palestinians are seeking to create their own state on the territories of the Gaza Strip and of the West Bank, partially controlled by Israel. However, Israel refuses to recognize its independence.