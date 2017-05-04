© bbc.com
200 US soldiers and military advisors along with their equipment arrived in Simalka cross border between the Iraqi Kurdistan region and Northeastern Syria. According to al-Mayadeen, the US forces were equipped with different weapons, ammunition, military vehicles and personnel carriers.

The US claims that its forces are missioned with supporting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Media sources disclosed in March that the US Army has deployed more forces and military equipment in the countryside of the town of Manbij in Northeastern Aleppo.

The Arabic desk of Sky News reported that Washington has deployed 200 fresh soldiers in al-Asaliyeh village North of Manbij town, adding that the total number of the US soldiers deployed in Manbij now stands at 700.

Other media activists reported that almost 40 military and armored vehicles of the US army have arrived near Manbij.