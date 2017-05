© Christian Veron / Reuters



of the anti-government protests in Venezuela by some media and foreign powersnot onlyForeign Minister Delcy Rodriguez told RT Spanish.At the(CELAC), called by Venezuela and held in San Salvador on May 2, representatives of 26 countries looked into the unravelling economic and political crisis in Venezuela. While no statement was issued in its aftermath, as seven countries of the 33-member bloc were not in attendance, Rodriguez described it as a "historic meeting" at whichIn an interview to RT Spanish before the meeting, the minister argued thathave been intentionally blowing the situation with an ongoing standoff between the government in Caracas and opposition out of proportion."The situation in Venezuela is that what has happened in the past two weeks does not affect a mere one percent of the country's territory, but itshe told RT, adding that the countries that don't want to see peace in Venezuela"At all governmental levels, these biased countries are sabotaging the chances of establishing a dialogue between the Venezuelan government and opposition," she said, without specifying.At the same time, despite growing international pressure, the government in"No doubt, the only possibility [to stop violence] is through dialogue, if we indeed want to preserve peace, as President Maduro and the government want it," she said, calling on Venezuelans not to "fall for provocations."Speaking on the problem of double standards, she pointed to thewhich routinely lectures other countries on human rights, to initiate an open discussion on the state of human rights in the US and Venezuela. Rodriguez further noted that, unlike in the US, Venezuela has never bombed any other country.Defending the Venezuelan government's decision towhich it accused of facilitating intervention, she said that the decision was aimed at to "put an end to the violence in Venezuela." She argued that the OAS, which comprises 35 nations of the Americas, including the United States, was one of the drivers behind the idea of intervention into Venezuela pushed ahead by the media, fanningIn contrast to the OAS, which is heavily influenced by the "imperialist agenda,""We feel good today because we are not under the burden nor are we shameful witnesses to Washington's pressure. Blackmail and extortion to subdue our Latin American spirit," Rodriguez said , following the meeting on May 2, as cited by CGTN.Meanwhile, as the violent clashes continue to grip Venezuela's capital, Caracas, further instigated by former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles calling on his supporters to take to the streets, the number of victims to the ongoing violence is rising by day.Mayor Ramon Muchacho of the opposition-dominated Chacao municipality said Thursday as many as 164 people were injured during the clashes on Wednesday, adding that the overcrowded hospitals struggle to deal with the number of patients. At least 32 people fell victim to the ongoing political crisis that spiraled into violence early April, exacerbated by food shortages.