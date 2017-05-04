Puppet Masters
A letter to George Monbiot, about Syria...
Tim Hayward
Fri, 28 Apr 2017 00:00 UTC
Most recently, you blogged a note about the 4th April chemical incident in Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, and you related this to the more general issue of competing narratives.
Professor Postol of MIT criticised the NATO/Gulf State account of the incident, and you say his claims 'should be treated with great caution'. That's fair enough. Shouldn't we apply a similar standard of scrutiny to claims made on both sides?[1] You replied to the Media Lens article reporting Postol's claims without acknowledging that it also mentioned that 'former and current UN weapons inspectors Hans Blix, Scott Ritter and Jerry Smith, as well as former CIA counterterrorism official Philip Giraldi, had all questioned the official narrative of what happened on April 4.'
We can be cautious about what they all say, of course, but I hope we may avoid the hubris of just dismissing their concerns.
There are serious unsettled questions about every aspect of the incident, not only the anomalies concerning time of incident, identity of victims, causes of death, role of White Helmets, and about whose interests it served, but also concerning the forensic evidence itself. Regarding the latest claim made by France, a very elementary issue is chain of custody: with no French representatives on the ground, the test samples appear to have come from Al Qaeda by way of Turkey. Must we simply trust the testimony of a terrorist organisation in collaboration with a major conduit and supplier of anti-government forces in Syria? Do we find any corroboration? Western powers, you might be aware, have blocked the independent investigation sought by Russia.
questions about them). Moreover, the French claims rely on the veracity of claims relating to a 2013 incident, which are highly questionable.[2]
Still, even aside from the facts around the Khan Sheikhoun incident, you are confident that there is a mountain of compelling evidence that is disregarded by 'a few contrarians'. In tweets, too, you seem to be impressed by the sheer quantity of evidence purporting to establish President Assad's complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Yet you surely realise that what actually matters is the quality of evidence?
I therefore ask you: what evidence are you referring to? Whose evidence? In your note you link to a Guardian article by an Egyptian, raised in Dubai and living in Lebanon, who conveys reports from an Al Qaeda base; you also link to another Guardian article, by the same author, reporting claims from Turkey - one of the chief supporters of anti-government forces. Meanwhile, on twitter, you respond to 'contrarians' with the advice to read a lengthy thread authored by Kuwaiti activist Iyad El-Baghdadi who is renowned for talking up the "Arab Spring". Based in Norway, he cites evidence from sources like the New York Times.
Why should utterances from your recommended sources inspire less caution than those of MIT professors and professional weapons inspectors? You seem to think that anyone who questions the official narrative is a conspiracy nut, or an 'Assadist'. I personally find a little condescending your reference to 'an element on the left that seems determined to produce a mirror image of the Washington Consensus ... and denies the crimes of the West's official enemies.' [3]
At any rate, that begs the question: what crimes have been demonstrated? We have had mountains of allegations from organisations like Amnesty International since the "Arab Spring", but what credible evidence have they ever produced?
I earnestly invite you to cite some. Having looked at their reports over the past ten years myself, I have not found it. Instead, I have found very clear traces of a narrative produced in Washington. And not just a narrative, but a strategy for getting the liberal intelligentsia on board with the hawks.
I think we need to look very closely at who is being misled by whom. Wouldn't you agree?
Meanwhile, with the upcoming UK election to think about - and the imperative of removing this warmongering government - I will understand if you direct your focus and energies towards areas of public life where you have a strong intellectual and political contribution to make.
Best wishes,
Tim
Comment: Misinformation is not unfamiliar to Monbiot. For instance, as one example, consider the subject of nuclear toxins and what Dr.
Helen Caldicott had to say about George:
George Monbiot and others at best misinform and at worst distort evidence of the dangers of atomic energy
