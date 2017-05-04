© Sputnik / Reuters

I would have thought the US and Russia could find common ground if we focused on eliminating the dreaded threat of radical jihadist Islam in Russia, the US, in the Middle East, Western Europe and around the world. That is a clear area of common interest where frankly Russia may be more threatened by this than the US. - Charles Ortel, private investor, and writer

The Putin-Trump phone call was very significant, but Trump will consider his options carefully when it comes to Syria due to excessive resistance from hawks in both the Democratic and Republican parties, says foreign policy analyst Michael Hughes.Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held an urgent phone call on May 2 to discuss crucial issues, including the Syrian crisis and the current tension over North Korea.The conversation came after the Russian President welcomed the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, to the Black Sea resort town of Sochi for talks.How significant was a phone call between Trump and Putin at this point?I think it is very significant just because of everything that has happened. We may not know all the details, for example, how much detail did they go into over the Tomahawk strike in Syria. It is significant, and what came out of it, the Russian read out was more detailed than Trump's read out. But what is concerning was talk of a [Syrian] safety zone. I don't know if the White House is pushing that more. I think that was significant. When I read the White House read out and that they are talking safe zone or de-confliction zone in Syria, which is always a problematic proposition; easier said than done.Although Trump called for cooperation on a number of issues, will he face resistance back home?Yes, he will face the natural resistance in the Congress among the hawks, from McCain and but even on the Democratic side. Most of the political establishment seems dead set against cooperation with Russia altogether.. And there is always the perception of Trump getting too close, cooperating too much with the Russians because of the history of the elections.. He seems to be a little bit of an animal of the media, ironically..., I think.With all of the high-level meetings going on at the moment, might we be about to reach a turning point on Syria?That is the million-dollar question. I think Trump's mind isn't as much on Syria as we would like or the administration. It seems like an afterthought. They bomb it and, okay, we took care of that based on the pictures we saw. A turning point? That is a stretch. I think it is going to take a lot for the US to do what they need to do to make it a turning point, which is really back the peace process and even support the operations, or don't interfere with operations and help the Syrian government and Russia to defeat the opposition, Islamic State and other so-called 'moderate groups' that really are not moderate.