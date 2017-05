© AFP 2017/ MLADEN ANTONOV

The United States has not provided any evidence so far of the so-called Russian threat, though Washington still continues to accuse Russia of "all sins," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.The committee is set to hold regular meetings to discuss measures to counter Russian influence, which include in particular "covert broadcasting, media manipulation, disinformation, incitement and offensive counterintelligence.""We hear many hysterical charges of Russia on all deadly sins. We see how the Congress creates some interagency structures in order to investigate the Russian threat. Lavrov said after talks with his Finnish counterpart Timo Soini Russian-based media outlets broadcasting in Europe and the United States have been facing a barrage of accusations by Western officials about allegedly spreading fake news and attempting to influence public life.Russian officials, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, have repeatedly stated that Moscow does not meddle in the internal affairs of other countries.