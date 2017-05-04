© AP Photo/ Mukhtar Khan

Indian security forces launched a massive combing operation in at least two dozen villages in southern Kashmir on Thursday morning to weed out militants from the areas. The operation was launched after a spate of militant attacks and anti-India protests over the last few days."Today's combing operation in Kashmir is to ensure the situation is brought under control, after recent incidents. Banks have been looted, policemen have been killed. That is why today's combing operation is taking place. We are taking measures, have beefed up our counter-infiltration posture to take care of the situation," Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat said in New Delhi.Senior BJP MP Subramanian Swamy termed the combing operations an "appropriate reply".​Militants looted four banks over the last three days, killing five policemen and two bank officials.After a spurt in militancy was put down in the 1990s, life on the Indian side of Kashmir was reasonably peaceful until July 2016 when the killing of Burhan Wani, the leader of an outlawed Kashmiri separatist group, by Indian forces led to the revival of street protests. Since then, the region has been on the boil.