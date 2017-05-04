© Alexey Malgavko / Reuters

Ankara has withdrawn a 130 percent tariff on Russian grain following the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.starting from Thursday, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci told Bloomberg.Turkey introduced the tariff on Russian grain in response to Moscow's ban on Turkish tomatoes and other produce following the downing of a Russian jet in Syria in November 2015.While Russia risked losing its second biggest buyer of wheat after Egypt, Turkey had faced higher prices elsewhere.The Wednesday meeting in Sochi between Putin and Erdogan did not solve the issue of Turkish tomatoes.However, Turkey will sell tomatoes to Russia in seasons when the country can't grow sufficient amounts. Before the deterioration in relations, 70 percent of Turkish tomatoes were exported to Russia.Ankara's apology and the subsequent thaw between the countries failed to settle the issue.Turkey complained that it's only a fraction of tomato sales."Russia raised restrictions on some products that totaled $19 million. That's the value of what's exported by one little company," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Bloomberg in April.. Wastage rates have never been this high," Munir Sen, the head of the association of fruit and vegetable brokers in Mersin, a city which has Turkey's biggest seaport, told Bloomberg.