© Alain Jocard / AFP

The words were said yesterday during a meeting in Paris which was dedicated to discuss African issues. The meeting was attended by approx. 50 people who were either French citizens of African descent or were nationals of various African nations, living in France."The African countries need help, and our development assistance has declined significantly. Before 2022, I pledge to devote at least 0.7 percent of the French GDP for cooperation with Africa and we will ensure the correct use of that amount", Le Pen was quoted saying.Le Pen's promised 0.7 per cent of GDP would constitute approximately some 15 billion Euros on an annual basis, which is much higher than the currently allocated 400 million Euros for Africa. The amount would mostly cover development and security-related matters.In March,On Sunday, 7th of May, French voters will head to the polls to cast their votes in the 2nd round of the presidential elections. They will be able to choose between the "Hollandist" candidate Emmanuel Macron of the newly established EN Marche! movement and Marine Le Pen of the nationalist-oriented Front National.