Puppet Masters
Le Pen promises to boost ties with Africa
Translated by Samer Hussein
Fort Russ
Thu, 04 May 2017 12:05 UTC
Fort Russ
Thu, 04 May 2017 12:05 UTC
The words were said yesterday during a meeting in Paris which was dedicated to discuss African issues. The meeting was attended by approx. 50 people who were either French citizens of African descent or were nationals of various African nations, living in France.
"The African countries need help, and our development assistance has declined significantly. Before 2022, I pledge to devote at least 0.7 percent of the French GDP for cooperation with Africa and we will ensure the correct use of that amount", Le Pen was quoted saying.
Le Pen's promised 0.7 per cent of GDP would constitute approximately some 15 billion Euros on an annual basis, which is much higher than the currently allocated 400 million Euros for Africa. The amount would mostly cover development and security-related matters.
In March, Le Pen visited Chad and met with the Chadian President Idriss Deby and rejected any false accusations of racism, xenophobia and general hostility towards the people of African descent.
On Sunday, 7th of May, French voters will head to the polls to cast their votes in the 2nd round of the presidential elections. They will be able to choose between the "Hollandist" candidate Emmanuel Macron of the newly established EN Marche! movement and Marine Le Pen of the nationalist-oriented Front National.
Comment: Further reading:
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Last surviving terrorist behind Iranian Embassy siege lives on welfare in south London
- Le Pen promises to boost ties with Africa
- 'The Trump opportunity': Palestinians optimistic about Abbas visit to White House
- Tillerson: US & Russia have 'no trust, need to stabilize relations'
- SOTT Focus: The Muzzies Are Coming! Adopt a Refugee!
- Thousands of cattle killed by spring snow storm in Colorado
- Stranded pilot whale found dead on Wassaw Island, Georgia
- Windows 10 S forces you to use Edge and Bing
- The Amazon basin maybe an ancient ocean
- Cholesterol myth busted again: 40-year-old previously unpublished trial shows lowered cholesterol increases mortality
- UK researchers investigating potential of cannabidiol to shrink brain tumors
- Facebook owned WhatsApp suffers outages worldwide, triggers panic
- German Defense Minister cancels U.S. trip to investigate army officer in suspected terrorist cell
- 'New and dangerous breed of terrorist' gets 8 years in prison for aiding ISIS online from Wales
- Macron and Le Pen clash in heated French pre-election TV showdown
- Ridiculous! Australian man facing jail after overstaying U.S. visa by 90 minutes
- Five years and billions of dollars needed to rebuild Mosul, officials say
- Government statistics show 1 in 5 Danes to be immigrants or immigrant descendants by 2060
- Lucky pilot emerges unscathed after fiery plane crash near Seattle speedway
- Macron campaign games - accuses RT of spreading 'fake news,' dodges requests for clarification
- Le Pen promises to boost ties with Africa
- 'The Trump opportunity': Palestinians optimistic about Abbas visit to White House
- Tillerson: US & Russia have 'no trust, need to stabilize relations'
- German Defense Minister cancels U.S. trip to investigate army officer in suspected terrorist cell
- Macron and Le Pen clash in heated French pre-election TV showdown
- Macron campaign games - accuses RT of spreading 'fake news,' dodges requests for clarification
- Ex-Sun editor MacKenzie's comments regarding Corbyn seen to 'incite hate, violence'
- $20 trillion and rising - Does anyone in Washington even care?
- Rematch? WaPo/ABC poll shows Trump would beat Killary again, Dems considered to be out of touch
- US deployment of THAAD deliberately stirring up crisis in Korean peninsula to achieve military superiority over China and Russia
- Myanmar escapes human rights abuse bullet with US-EU help
- Russian lawmakers introduce bill requiring psychological assessment for military conscripts
- Lamebrain Netanyahu makes baseless claim that "dozens of tonnes" of chemical weapons remain in Syria
- Erdogan chief adviser says Turkish missiles may 'accidentally' attack US troops
- The art of the presidential pre-bribe
- Continued economic growth fuels increase in Icelandic krona, now world's best-performing currency
- FBI Director Comey: I have 'never' been anonymous source on Clinton, Trump investigations
- Supreme Court reaffirms presumption of innocence - States cannot keep money from the innocent
- Russian safe zones in Syria, and the battle for the South
- EU's chief negotiator warns Brexit will not be quick and painless
- Last surviving terrorist behind Iranian Embassy siege lives on welfare in south London
- SOTT Focus: The Muzzies Are Coming! Adopt a Refugee!
- Facebook owned WhatsApp suffers outages worldwide, triggers panic
- 'New and dangerous breed of terrorist' gets 8 years in prison for aiding ISIS online from Wales
- Ridiculous! Australian man facing jail after overstaying U.S. visa by 90 minutes
- Five years and billions of dollars needed to rebuild Mosul, officials say
- Government statistics show 1 in 5 Danes to be immigrants or immigrant descendants by 2060
- Lucky pilot emerges unscathed after fiery plane crash near Seattle speedway
- Russia blocks several messaging apps for 'not complying with law'
- IDF soldiers shoot dead Israeli settler during alleged 'knife attack'
- 3 dead, 9 injured in car accident at Massachusetts auto auction
- Murder-suicide leaves 2 dead in shooting at North Lake College near Dallas, Texas
- Texas cop who killed unarmed student fired after review of body-cam footage refutes original story
- Exorcism preceded woman killing, decapitating 63-year-old Kansas man
- Essex vicar who posted child sex stories to neighbors' houses avoids jail
- Paradise lost: "Forgotten" rural French villages turn to far right
- Poll: More Arabs positively view Israel than Jews
- Facebook plans to hire 3,000 people over next year to monitor and remove videos depicting extreme violence
- Hundreds of Brazilian prison workers storm Ministry of Justice building to protest pension reforms
- Woman forced to flee house with baby after swarm of venomous spiders crawl out of banana
- Ice Age animal bones discovered during Los Angeles subway excavation
- What Zionists really mean when they say "there was no Palestine" - and why they're "not even wrong"
- Study suggests humans were in North America 100,000 years earlier than previously believed
- Mississippi historians: Around 20,000 freed slaves perished in barbaric Union Army's Devil's Punchbowl encampment
- Still think the US government is innocent? - Dr William Pepper reveals who really killed MLK
- Mythical sounding stories aren't always just flights of fancy - True story of volcanic eruption told by Aboriginals for 7,000 years
- Robert Wilton: How Jewish extremists hijacked the Russian revolution, aided by Germany
- What happened to the missing people of Pennsylvania?
- Early history and impact events in India
- Yeltsin was prevented from burying Lenin's body & demolishing his Mausoleum
- New study claims humans reached Americas 130,000 years ago
- Itty-bitty weavers: Wooden figures found with tiny looms in ancient Chinese tomb
- Medieval priest discovered in elaborate grave 700 years after his death
- World War One Battlefield tunnels discovered under Salisbury Plain
- Frozen in time: Sailors looking for Northwest Passage in 1845 may be ID'ed by DNA
- Scientists: Rare mother-of-pearl clouds may have inspired Munch's 'The Scream'
- Rare parchment of US Declaration discovered in England
- Stone carvings at Gobekli Tepe in Turkey confirm how comet struck Earth in 10,950BC
- Scientists confirm Flores Man 'hobbits' found in Indonesia not direct relatives of modern humans
- Ancient reptile tracks in the Pyrenees may point to a new type of footprint
- Windows 10 S forces you to use Edge and Bing
- The Amazon basin maybe an ancient ocean
- NASA's Cassini captures eerie noise between Saturn's rings
- Medieval monks may have helped transform aggressive wild poultry into friendly productive farm animals
- Neuralink wants to connect your brain to the internet using brain-machine interfaces
- Scientists working on synthetic DNA think it's only 5 years away
- Satellite electrical damage linked to tiny space rocks says new study
- Scientists find vast wave of hot gas rolling through the Perseus galaxy cluster
- Could there be remnants of ancient civilizations in our solar system?
- Bad news for global warming alarmists: New study about Antarctica shows there is greater ice accumulation than ice melt
- Just like in 'Star Wars,' this 'death star' laser really works
- 'Giant Hurricane' on Saturn: Cassini spacecraft brings 1st images back from epic ring dive
- SpaceX successfully lands first launch of top-secret military satellite
- Stray Wi-Fi signals allow spies to see inside closed rooms
- Study finds bonobos may be more closely linked to human ancestors than common chimpanzees
- Targeted Neuroplasticity Training program - DARPA wants to hack your brain to make you learn faster
- Dr. Gary G. Kohls: Propaganda and the war on science
- Researchers' first map of the 'dark web' shows an incredibly antisocial corner of the internet
- Satellite helps confirm unprecedented rise in noctilucent clouds, caused by meteor dust
- 'Curating' the news: Tech firms training AI software to block social media violence
- Thousands of cattle killed by spring snow storm in Colorado
- Stranded pilot whale found dead on Wassaw Island, Georgia
- Hundreds of millions of migrating birds killed in window strikes across America
- Alaska murre die-off followed by reproductive failure for survivors
- Flashback: Peer-reviewed survey of scientists reveal majority are skeptical of human-caused global warming
- Major flooding in Missouri kills at least 5; More rain expected
- U.S. Mid-South Rice: Floods sink 100,000 acre crop
- Other crop losses across the world due to cold & Mini Ice Age climate intensification
- Some coral reefs are adapting to 'climate change' just fine
- U.S. loses 30% of its wheat crop, first Mini Ice Age grain crop damage, global prices up
- Brazil - Record Cold Threatens Safrinha Corn
- Rare sighting of walrus off Newfoundland, Canada
- Alarmists Gone Wild: Saving the Arctic Sea Ice from Oblivion With... Windmills!
- At least 10 people die in flash floods in Java, Indonesia
- Dialing back the 10 foot hype - NOAA Tide Gauge Data shows no coastal sea level rise acceleration
- Boy is mauled by pack of wild dogs in Turkey
- Shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Ascension Island region
- Shallow magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Tajikistan
- Rare 'sprites' caught on camera beside Southern Lights off Kiama, Australia
- Large sinkhole re-opens forcing road closure in East Maui, Hawaii
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Cholesterol myth busted again: 40-year-old previously unpublished trial shows lowered cholesterol increases mortality
- UK researchers investigating potential of cannabidiol to shrink brain tumors
- Smart phone usage worsens mental health conditions in teens
- Researchers find protein in blood that could be the first effective treatment for age-related heart failure
- Monsanto caught funding an army of genetically modified trolls
- At least 8 different drugs are likely to be found in your tap water
- Ebola ruled out as 'strange disease' hits southeastern Liberia; 11 dead
- Big Pharma influence: How would you feel if your doctor were bribed to give you a drug?
- Enhance deep sleep & memory with gentle sound waves
- More mad science: Franken-citrus coming to a store near you?
- Neurontin and Lyrica adverse effects: Brain damage, muscle injury and more
- Minding your mitochondrial power grid
- Higher risk of heart attack for certain blood groups
- 8 key benefits of swimming
- The 'Flab Jab' and other strange vaccines in the Big Pharma pipeline
- Erin Brockovich on the future of water - distilling toxins for truth
- Save the liver! The benefits of organ meats
- More than 200 students call out sick from a Houston, Texas elementary school because of mystery illness
- Study reveals big marketing deceptions in organic beauty products
- The therapeutic qualities of oregano
- Good news for worrywarts: Fretting could be beneficial if used as a motivator for healthy behavior
- Study finds psychopathic personalities gravitate to business and economic degrees
- Listening to your heart (beat) can help you become more empathetic
- The secret to honesty revealed: it feels better
- Embracing vulnerability is the most powerful yoga
- 11 important steps for raising awareness and consciousness
- Jon Rappoport: The free and independent individual
- Stimulate your vagus nerve for better mental health
- Completely alone and utterly depressed
- The benefits of solitude: Balm for the harried urban soul
- Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational poverty
- 8 (probable) signs you're being lied to
- Do psychopaths really make good CEOs? No, they don't
- The miracle of the present moment
- The placebo effect can help mend a broken heart
- If IQ doesn't truly reflect intelligence, what does?
- The numerous tactics that narcissists, sociopaths and psychopaths use to manipulate and silence you
- The scientific basis for hypnosis is starting to be uncovered
- The power of your hands: Ancient Japanese healing technique for rapid stress relief
- Reunited in time: 'My son says he was Lou Gehrig in a past life'
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
- Feline fatale: Police respond to report of cat in tree 'armed with gun'
- Iran patiently explains to the US why Persian ships operate in the Persian Gulf
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
Mixed messages
Quote of the Day
In appearance US imperialism is very powerful but in reality it is nothing to be afraid of; it is a paper tiger.
- Mao Zedong
Recent Comments
Thank you. Message received!
All possibilities come up on the 'table' for you to choose and align in Who you accept and prefer yourself to be. The ability to accept who I am...
Not much of an alternative out there. Mac/apple is garbage. Think windows is restrictive? On Mac you don't get to change many settings. It's the i...
Ask if 'messing with the weather' - ie geoengineering is a significant factor in such outcomes - because to rule it out, we'd need more...
I'll bet this whale had spent some time in the Pacific Ocean and encountered some of the Fukushima runoff.
Le Pen promises to boost ties with AfricaFrench right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen yesterday promised that she would allocate at least 0.7 percent of the French gross domestic product to cooperation with Africa. The words...