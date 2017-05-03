Brussels today ordered European countries to drop internal border checks originally introduced to bring the migrant crisis under control within the next six months.The diktat means that Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway will all have to swiftly find alternative ways to police irregular movements of people across their borders.Announcing the measure tonight, the EU's migration chief Dimitris Avramopoulos said the time had come to "return to a normal functioning of the Schengen area".He added that the five member states, which have been given a final six month extension to get their border controls in order, had been made aware of what was expected of them.The Greek official said: "Schengen is one of the greatest achievements of the European project and the most tangible example of European integration."We must do everything to safeguard protect and defend it. But the only way to do this is in a joint, European and coordinated way."What we propose today is to gradually phase out temporary internal border controls whilst at the same time strengthening the usual, proportionate police checks across the territory of the member states."Mr. Avramopoulos warned: "These temporary border controls, and this goes for all internal border controls, should be exceptional, proportionate and as a last resort for a strict and a limited period."This will be the last prolongation. No more than the next six months. They [member states] know that this is the last prolongation."However, the member states will not be granted any additional powers to police their borders above and beyond what was already in place two years ago when the migration crisis first began.Instead Mr. Avramopoulos said national authorities should "make use of the existing police powers more effectively" and cited the example of increasing camera checks on motorway traffic.Eurocrats said the border controls could be lifted because the bloc's external frontiers, which are not patrolled by a centralized Brussels coastguard, are more secure.First Vice-President Frans Timmermans said: "Thanks to our joint efforts, our external borders are now stronger and more secure. By working together it is possible to have both security and freedom of movement."This means that in six months' time we will get back to a fully functioning Schengen area without internal border controls."The five countries, which all saw unprecedented levels of migration via the Western Balkans route through 2015 and 2016, last had their permission to carry out internal checks renewed in February this year.