China on North Korean standoff: 'Stay calm and stop irritating each other'
RT
Wed, 03 May 2017 10:44 UTC
"We again urge all relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint, stop irritating each other, work hard to create an atmosphere for contact and dialogue between all sides, and seek a return to the correct path of dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible," Geng said, as quoted by Reuters.
His statements came after reporters asked about two US Air Force supersonic B-1 Lancer bombers which flew across the Korean Peninsula in joint drills with South Korea and Japan earlier this week, and Pyongyang's subsequent response, in which state media accused the US of "reckless military provocation" which is pushing the region "closer to the brink of nuclear war."
Although Trump has previously criticized China for its relationship with Pyongyang, he recently praised Beijing for its efforts to "rein in the menace of North Korea," and has urged China to put pressure on North Korea as its main economic lifeline. In an interview with CBS on Sunday, Trump said his relationship with China has already been acclaimed as being "something very special, something very different than we've ever had."
In a phone call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last month, Xi once again urged restraint from all sides of the conflict, while also stating that Beijing opposes North Korea's nuclear weapons program, CCTV reported at the time.
As tensions continue to simmer between Washington and Pyongyang, Trump - who has stated that a "major, major conflict" could be a reality between the two sides - said the US "shouldn't be announcing all our moves." "It is a chess game. I just don't want people to know what my thinking is," he told CBS on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Trump continues to remain in close contact with other leaders across the region, holding a phone call with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday.
Comment: Bringing the North Korean-US issues to the forefront, at this time, provides China with the most leverage it will have to be a 'go-between' and 'peace persuader' for disarmament before Kim finally creates a missile that works and decides to use it. It is truly a chess game with high stakes, best ended sooner than later. It remains to be seen if the strong rhetoric from the US is real or a foil to prod this situation to an ultimately peaceful conclusion. May cool heads and reason prevail!
The Truth is not Arbitrary or a Matter of Opinion, but can be Investigated, and Those who Earnestly Search for the Truth will Find It. The Truth is Hidden to the Blind, but he who has the Mental Eye Sees the Truth.
The problem with higher education is that you may acquire knowledge that you can use against the system. That's why they are trying to stop you.
Ding ding ding ding. What's that sound? Oh, it's my BS meter going off. For some reason the dial is pegged in the red zone? ;) Many things just...
it would be helpful to post a link to the actual study
He'll be working at another cop department 20 miles up the road in a month.
The last SOTT comment re copycat actions illuminates the nature of teaching and learning, If the 'elitists' operate the dark arts of coercive...
