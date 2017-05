© Damir Sagolj / Reuters

to stay calm and "stop irritating each other." It comes just one day afterChinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang called the situation between the two sideson Wednesday. "The urgent task is to lower temperatures and resume talks," he told reporters."We again urge all relevant parties tocreate an atmosphere for contact and dialogue between all sides, and" Geng said, as quoted by Reuters.His statements came after reporters asked aboutwhich flew across the Korean Peninsula inearlier this week, and Pyongyang's subsequent response, in which state media accused the US ofwhich is pushing the regionAlthoughfor its relationship with Pyongyang, he recentlyto "rein in the menace of North Korea," and has urged China to put pressure on North Korea as its main economic lifeline. In an interview with CBS on Sunday, Trump said his relationship with China has already been acclaimed as being "something very special, something very different than we've ever had."In a phone call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last month, Xi once again urged restraint from all sides of the conflict, while also stating thatCCTV reported at the time.As tensions continue to simmer between Washington and Pyongyang, Trump - who has stated that a "major, major conflict" could be a reality between the two sides - said the US "shouldn't be announcing all our moves."he told CBS on Sunday.Meanwhile, Trump continues to remain in close contact with other leaders across the region, holding a phone call with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday.