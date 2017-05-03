© Sputnik / Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian PM Narenda Modi and other top officials will discuss ways of adapting to the challenges of the global economy in a plenary session of the international economic forum in St. Petersburg that kicks off on June 1.The guests of the forum are expected to exchange opinions on key economic issues and discuss global trends at the 21st edition of the event, which is themed: "Achieving a New Balance on the Global Stage." Former Fox News star and current NBC host Megyn Kelly was chosen as a moderator of an all-round discussion at the forum's main session that is scheduled to be attended by both Putin and Modi, the forum's organizer, Roscongress Foundation, said in a statement.In an interview with RT in January, when the preparatory work for the forum was already in full swing, the director of Roscongress Foundation, Aleksandr Stuglev, said that over 200 experts had been recruited by the organizers to work on a permanent basis on its program. Overall, about 1,000 people have been engaged in arranging the event, Stuglev said, adding that many of the guests who were present at the Davos World Economic Forum in January would come to St. Petersburg.The topics on the events' agendas will also partially overlap.In 2016, a total of 12,000 business representatives, political and economic leaders, members of foreign delegations, journalists and other guests hailing from 133 countries flocked to the forum. Over 300 events took place under its aegis, featuring 600 speakers and moderators. Over 40 Russian and over 60 foreign high-ranking officials, including Italy's Prime Minster Matteo Renzi, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon, President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker and other dignitaries were among its participants.